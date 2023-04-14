Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford's captain Pontus Jansson has featured in just 12 games this season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves will be without Jonny Castro and Ruben Neves who are both serving suspensions.

Midfielder Matheus Nunes will be assessed after he limped out of the 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson could miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat by Newcastle United.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Frank Onyeka and Kristoffer Ajer all remained sidelined by injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brentford are on a run of four games without a win but I don't feel like they have lost any of their focus or suddenly become a soft touch - they actually played really well in the first half of their defeat by Newcastle last week.

It's important this little blip does not last much longer, though. I think Bees boss Thomas Frank will be determined that they end the season strongly because if they ease up then it could take the shine off what has been an excellent campaign.

A few people, myself included, were not sure how they would get on in their second season in the top flight - especially without Christian Eriksen who was so influential in the way they finished their first one - but they have been a revelation. They've never looked in any danger whatsoever of going down.

Wolves have had a much more difficult campaign, although they have now got a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

They scored a brilliant goal to beat Chelsea last week but they are still not free-flowing when they attack. I don't see that changing, and I think they will do just enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have only lost one of their last seven league matches against Brentford (W4, D2), a 2-0 home defeat last season.

Wolves have won 13 of the 29 league matches between the sides, with the Bees winning 12.

Wolves

Wolves have won four of their last six Premier League home games, keeping a clean sheet in all of those victories.

They haven't lost any of the eight Premier League matches in which they've taken the lead under Julen Lopetegui (W6, D2).

Wolves have picked up 21 points in 15 Premier League matches under Lopetegui, after amassing only 10 points in their first 15 games this season.

They have conceded 42 Premier League goals this campaign, one short of the total number they conceded last season.

Wolves' last 12 Premier League goals have been scored by 12 different players (including two own goals from opposition players).

Brentford

Brentford could lose three league games in a row for the first time this season.

A win would put them on 46 points, equalling their final total of last season.

The Bees are one short of 100 top-flight wins.

Brentford have scored 23 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season, at least seven more than any other club.

Ivan Toney has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scoring more.

