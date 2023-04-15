Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City3LeicesterLeicester City1

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Erling Haaland and John Stones score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in 40 games this season

Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their winning streak with a dominant victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The hosts cut the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just three points, but Mikel Arteta's men can re-establish their advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday.

It was a thoroughly comfortable day for Pep Guardiola's men, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones' thumping effort and Haaland's penalty.

The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later, but could not add to his tally after being substituted at half-time.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb flying stop to deny Riyad Mahrez's curling strike, the closest the hosts came to a fourth in the second half.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith suffered a nightmare start in his first game in charge of Leicester, although Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a 75th minute consolation and also hit the post against his old club.

The Foxes remain deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table, sitting in 19th position and two points off safety.

Arsenal clash looms large

This game went true to form as Manchester City's juggernaut streamrolled on in their aim for a Treble of trophies.

Guardiola's side are ominously bearing in on Arsenal, and the Londoners cannot afford any slip-ups knowing City are hitting form at the right time by putting together a 10-game winning streak.

They look on course to reach the last four of the Champions League after taking apart Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Tuesday, and face Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday.

But on 26 April comes the huge clash against Arsenal, which could potentially be a title-decider at Etihad Stadium, with the visitors aiming to end their long top-flight trophy wait and stop their opponents from claiming three in a row.

Leading City's charge is irrepressible frontman Haaland, who continues to wreak havoc with his goalscoring, taking his tally to 47 in 40 games in all competitions.

His spot-kick and cheeky finish from Kevin de Bruyne's pass extended his total to 32 in the top flight, drawing alongside Mohamed Salah's record in a 38-game season with eight games still to play.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker's goals put his side 3-0 up after they were set on their way by Stones' fabulous first-time finish from the edge of the box.

With the points all-but secure, both players were withdrawn at half-time and the team could not find more goals as Leicester dug in.

Foxes slump to another loss

This was attack against defence, and was not the start former Aston Villa boss Smith would have wished for, having taken charge of Leicester until the end of the campaign.

A dreadful season shows few signs of improvement, with the Foxes having collected one point from their last nine games. They have earned just eight points since Christmas, the fewest by a top-flight side during that period.

Home goalkeeper Ederson was a virtual bystander for the entire contest, but made a sharp stop to deny James Maddison after substitute Iheanacho had stabbed in from close range.

The Nigerian striker also struck the post in the 90th minute, which would have set up a nervy finish, but ultimately they were well beaten.

Striker Jamie Vardy made his 300th Premier League appearance, but the 36-year-old was given no supply and could not add to the eight goals he has scored against Manchester City before being replaced at the break.

Youri Tielemans returned to the side after six weeks out with an ankle injury and defender Caglar Soyuncu made just his third league appearance of the campaign after falling out of favour under Brendan Rodgers.

Although they curtailed a horror start, Leicester slumped to their 20th league defeat of the season, the same number as bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.51

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.51

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.02

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.99

  4. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.79

  5. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.47

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.39

  9. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.36

  10. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.24

  11. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.23

  12. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    7.15

  13. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    7.15

  14. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.11

  15. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.99

  16. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.82

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    5.58

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.49

  6. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    5.41

  8. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    5.39

  9. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.33

  10. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.33

  11. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.33

  12. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.32

  13. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.24

  15. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.10

  16. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.03

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 5StonesSubstituted forAkanjiat 45'minutes
  • 14Laporte
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 53'minutes
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 45'minutes
  • 2Walker
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forGómezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Leicester

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 3Faes
  • 15Souttar
  • 4SöyüncüBooked at 89mins
  • 27Castagne
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forDakaat 87'minutes
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forMendyat 62'minutes
  • 16KristiansenSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forPraetat 62'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Tetê
  • 40Marçal-Madivadua
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
53,329

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by James Maddison.

  4. Booking

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timothy Castagne with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ederson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Souttar (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces Jack Grealish.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julián Álvarez.

Comments

Join the conversation

357 comments

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 19:29

    Job done. Very well indeed. I noted the mention of a cricket score early on by a certain commentator, and of course you can understand why, but realistically if City got a good lead then this was always going to become about game management. With an away trip to Bayern and then an FA Cup SF mere days later, followed by the Arsenal match, getting the rotation and rest right is key right now.

    • Reply posted by Disgruntled, today at 19:35

      Disgruntled replied:
      Someone without a clue voted you down.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:25

    After the 34th minute, rather than go for the league scoring record, Man City instead not only took their foot of the pedal, they turned the engine off.

    • Reply posted by Watery Fowls, today at 19:30

      Watery Fowls replied:
      They must have parked the bus

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:30

    Maybe a little premature of Pep Guardiola substituting his big players so early.
    Nearly backfired on him.

    Imagine how many goals and hat-tricks Haaland would’ve had if it wasn’t for Guardiola substituting him all the time.
    Haaland is frighteningly good. 😬

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:32

      John replied:
      Maguire and Haaland should swap on a free transfer.

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 19:36

    Well done Leicester for making a game of it in 2nd half. I just hope we didn't bring in Dean Smith and JT too late to save our season but encouraging signs today for sure.
    Last 2 months under Brendan, he stuck to his favorite players and formula - Dean Smith is not afraid to change things up, and the mood around LCFC seems to have lifted.
    If we go down, we go down..... but NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT.

    • Reply posted by justoffside, today at 19:37

      justoffside replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 19:26

    City peaking nicely in time for squeaky bum time.

    Can Arsenal keep on top?

    Would be great to see it go down to the last game of the season.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 19:43

      Commentier replied:
      Pressure on AFC tomorrow.

      City v Arsenal plus City’s game in hand is very tasty. Great end to a season.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:26

    Good on Leicester to hold City down to only 3 goals, then again City were not really playing after the 3rd goal and that helped Leicester's cause.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:35

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Anyone who didn’t watch the match or read that match report would say that Leicester City had a pretty good game today based on their current form.

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 19:43

    As a man city fan all I can ask is that we defend our title and challenge for the league and not crumble like a battered pack of biscuits like Liverpool and Chelsea have this season.

    • Reply posted by eagle eyes, today at 20:13

      eagle eyes replied:
      Battered packet of biscuits… ha ha I love it… and agree…. and I’m a Liverpool fan…

  • Comment posted by Dr J W, today at 19:25

    City Vs Arsenal is going to be a brilliant game.

    • Reply posted by cricketsi, today at 20:19

      cricketsi replied:
      Especially if Rodri is finally refereed correctly for his antics. Has deserved to be sent off in most matches between the two sides and always escapes punishment.

  • Comment posted by justoffside, today at 19:35

    The voice of football Shamoon Hafez said at least twice during the game that the 9-0 record will be broken.
    Err, no it won’t

    • Reply posted by Foxes bcn, today at 19:38

      Foxes bcn replied:
      Blue Shamoon (yawn)

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 19:51

    What is even more phenomenal about Haaland’s goal tally is that he only usually plays half a game!!

    • Reply posted by Lonster, today at 20:18

      Lonster replied:
      Getting sufficient rest, avoiding injury and burnout. He's being managed to perfection. If he plays all the minutes I am pretty sure he'll get injured soon enough. So play him sparingly and you get goals, play him too much and he'll break and be out for a spell.

  • Comment posted by Foxes bcn, today at 19:34

    At least we don't have to listen to Brendan making excuses.

    • Reply posted by Keith Fenton, today at 20:00

      Keith Fenton replied:
      Brendan wanted the sack, Brendan got the sack. Humungous payoff, happy days. As fans, were left with a corpse of a football club. The owner/board are the problem. All must go.

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 19:50

    Player of the season for Leicester City has got to go to Kasper Schmeichel. What a decision to leave. Justs shows how important he was the club. Next season, minus five decent more players. League one is destined.

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 19:56

    Confusion and complacency for the last 20 minutes but City had done enough already. Loved Haaland’s second.
    Onwards!

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 20:09

    Good 3 points but a poor last 20 min but fair play to Leicester as they did well, any win is a good win especially when you look at what happened with TH & NU, well done Pep and the boys!

  • Comment posted by I P Daily, today at 19:57

    The 'Viking' outfoxed them

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 20:17

    AFC fan here... City looking mighty impressive at the moment and will probably go on to win the title if they keep this up.

    Gonna be à very interesting and exciting end to the season. Whoever comes out on top will deserve it.

    Haaland will be the difference I imagine.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 20:22

      Naz MCFC replied:
      I would rather be in your shoes in respect to the league title as a draw at fhe Etihad will do for you.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 19:47

    It’s a dead cert I will be winning something in Fantasy football when I picked Haaland as my captain.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 19:45

    I genuinely believe Leicester should have shown more faith in Iheancho. Rodgers dumped him for Patson Daka, 2 seasons ago. Daka has scored 9 goals in 46 appearances for Leicester (4 of them against one club). It doesn't take genius to figure out why Rodgers had to go.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 19:48

      wolf359 replied:
      A former Manchester City player.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 19:26

    Despite all the money City have, can they not afford to give Haaland matchballs?

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:27

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Cannot Haaland afford to buy them off City, on what he is earning?

  • Comment posted by RedRose, today at 20:00

    Not a great watch but it was the 3 points that mattered. One eye on the Bayern game judging by the number of substitutions.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023