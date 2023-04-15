Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries boost survival hopes with last-gasp winner

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dango Ouattara scores a stoppage-time winner for Bournemouth against Tottenham
Dango Ouattara's strike (94:11) was the latest winning goal Bournemouth have scored in the Premier League

Substitute Dango Ouattara scored a stoppage-time winner as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a stunning victory at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Uruguay left-back Matias Vine marked his first Premier League start with a deserved equaliser for Bournemouth.

The Cherries looked set to clinch all three points after Dominic Solanke put them in front early in the second half, only for Arnaut Danjuma to come off the bench and equalise against his former club on 88 minutes.

Fellow Spurs substitute Richarlison then sent a free header wide deep into stoppage time and, moments later, the visitors went up the other end and Ouattara netted a dramatic winner.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after Bournemouth's coach got stuck in traffic following a crash, but the Cherries were fully prepared to fight back after Son swept in Ivan Perisic's cutback.

Vina, a January loan signing from Roma, equalised after a high press allowed the visitors to win the ball back deep in the hosts' half, before Solanke dinked in his fifth league goal of the season.

Dutch winger Danjuma fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to set up a rousing finale as Spurs hunted a win which would have moved them level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United.

Bournemouth suffered an agonising late defeat at Arsenal last month, but Burkina Faso forward Ouattara fired home his first Premier League goal to ensure it was a triumphant return to north London.

After winning at relegation rivals Leicester last week to climb out of the bottom three, the Cherries are now six points clear of the drop zone in 14th.

Spurs remain fifth as chairman Daniel Levy continues to search for Antonio Conte's successor, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany the latest to be linked with the job this week.

Spurs miss chance to bolster top-four challenge

Tottenham's bid for Champions League qualification received a boost before kick-off as Newcastle's winning run was halted at Aston Villa in Saturday's early game.

And they looked set to take advantage as Son scored in back-to-back games for Tottenham for the first time since last May.

French defender Clement Lenglet delivered a perfect ball over the top of the Bournemouth defence for Perisic who set up Son to open the scoring from eight yards via a slight deflection.

Son and Harry Kane were both denied before the visitors hit back, with Pedro Porro caught in possession for Bournemouth's first goal and Davinson Sanchez, who replaced the injured Lenglet, turning the ball into Solanke's path for the second.

Interim boss Cristian Stellini said this week that Tottenham must approach their last eight games of the season like eight finals if they are to secure a top-four finish.

With fans repeating their chants of "we want Levy out", Spurs did not look like a team competing for a place in the top tier of European football until Danjuma's late equaliser.

And after complaining about his lack of game time under Conte this season, Richarlison spurned a chance to stake his claim as Tottenham slipped to a damaging defeat, especially with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool coming next.

Rookie boss O'Neil makes right calls

Bournemouth had won four of their past eight games to climb out of the relegation zone and this week manager Gary O'Neil stressed a similar points tally over the final eight matches would be enough to secure survival.

And despite only arriving at the ground at 14:15, they shrugged off the pre-match disruption and set about trying to secure three vital points in a positive manner.

Fit-again winger Marcus Tavernier made his first start since February and was caught square for Son's opener as the Cherries played a high defensive line, but he brushed off that setback to test Lloris.

Philip Billing and Solanke then combined to play in Vina, who dinked the ball over the Spurs goalkeeper to equalise, before Solanke provided a similar finish early in the second half.

Tavernier came on for Ouattara last week as O'Neil made a bold tactical change before half-time, but this week it was Ouattara who was brought on and scored the winner, cutting inside to convert after being found by Solanke.

The visitors' other scorer Vina started because fellow full-back Adam Smith is one booking away from a two-game ban - although O'Neil introduced him to bolster Bournemouth's backline late on.

The rookie boss is making the right calls at the right time, and the away fans were signing "we are staying up" even before the late drama.

The Cherries have now secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since February 2020 - and successive top-flight away wins for the first time since October 2018.

Player of the match

OuattaraDango Ouattara

with an average of 8.36

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.18

  2. Squad number16Player nameDanjuma
    Average rating

    4.63

  3. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.36

  4. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    4.28

  5. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    4.27

  6. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    4.19

  7. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    4.15

  8. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.14

  9. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.11

  10. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    3.97

  11. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    3.95

  12. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    3.94

  13. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    3.32

  14. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    3.17

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number11Player nameOuattara
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number25Player nameSenesi
    Average rating

    8.10

  3. Squad number32Player nameAnthony
    Average rating

    7.99

  4. Squad number15Player nameA Smith
    Average rating

    7.80

  5. Squad number9Player nameSolanke
    Average rating

    7.79

  6. Squad number10Player nameChristie
    Average rating

    7.78

  7. Squad number29Player nameBilling
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number18Player nameViña
    Average rating

    7.37

  9. Squad number16Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.37

  10. Squad number6Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    7.28

  11. Squad number3Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    7.27

  12. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.24

  13. Squad number14Player nameRothwell
    Average rating

    7.23

  14. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    7.20

  15. Squad number13Player nameNeto
    Average rating

    7.15

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletSubstituted forD Sánchezat 35'minutesSubstituted forDanjumaat 58'minutes
  • 23Porro
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 4SkippSubstituted forRicharlisonat 77'minutes
  • 14PerisicBooked at 58mins
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 16Danjuma
  • 20Forster
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine
  • 77Abbott

Bournemouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Neto
  • 6Mepham
  • 3StephensBooked at 45mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 16TavernierSubstituted forOuattaraat 79'minutes
  • 14Rothwell
  • 8Lerma
  • 18ViñaSubstituted forA Smithat 49'minutes
  • 10ChristieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAnthonyat 66'minutes
  • 29BillingSubstituted forSenesiat 79'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 4L Cook
  • 11Ouattara
  • 15A Smith
  • 21Moore
  • 24Semenyo
  • 25Senesi
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 32Anthony
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
61,369

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home24
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 2. Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Chris Mepham (Bournemouth).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Adam Smith.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara replaces Marcus Tavernier because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

723 comments

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 17:28

    All those Spurs fans criticising Arsenal for celebrating a last minute winner at home to Bournemouth because it was only Bournemouth……….😂😂…..!…..

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 17:36

      Deano replied:
      And they were shouting London is white for the last I don't know know how many seasons 🙄

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 17:27

    Will there ever be a referee that has the minerals to book Kane for simulation? Game after game he dives in the penalty area and is never punished, no shame.

    • Reply posted by Live and red, today at 17:39

      Live and red replied:
      That’s what he has done to score goals and the media pundits applaud his for this

  • Comment posted by Trickylawson, today at 17:28

    Conte was 100% correct about Spurs. He should have been lauded for his comments. No heart, no desire, no ruthlessness etc.

    • Reply posted by FL -Spur, today at 17:35

      FL -Spur replied:
      He laughing all the way to the bank.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:28

    Well done Bournemouth, hope you stay up, you definitely deserve to on your recent performances.
    With that out of the way, now let’s all laugh at Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:56

      Zaphod replied:
      Mate... WE ARE LAUGHING AT OURSELVES...!!!
      Our performances for the last 2 seasons are truly embarrassing. I am sick of it TBH...

  • Comment posted by Dadstheman, today at 17:28

    After last week’s robbery of Brighton, Spurs deserved this.

    • Reply posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 17:45

      Gazza Gazprom replied:
      Dier is dire - and Kane needs one.

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 17:27

    Justice served. Kane was offside. Best team won. But this is karma for the corrupt result against Brighton.

    • Reply posted by Fred Bloggs, today at 17:49

      Fred Bloggs replied:
      Utter drivel.

  • Comment posted by Boscombe BackOfTheNet, today at 17:34

    Harry Kane: Dives in box, no yellow. Kicks Mepham in the back of the head, no red. Clearly obscuring the keeper's view while offside, goal given.
    Still lost against the supposed relegation certainties with all that cheating!
    Nothing from officials (particularly VAR) every week and yet STILL in with a chance of staying up.
    Up the Mighty Cherries!!!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:28

    And deep into injury time, Spursy turns up and does his job.

    • Reply posted by Scott Mathew, today at 17:35

      Scott Mathew replied:
      They missed last weeks ref

  • Comment posted by ani4ani, today at 17:31

    Always like a result like this…makes staying up for match of the day a giggle.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If it weren’t for Chelsea, Spurs would be London’s shame and embarrassment this season.

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 17:27

    The Cherries will stay up.
    Spurs fans: are you ready to celebrate St Totteringham's Day ?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:40

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Not a Spurs fan but I they sure have kept me entertained this season.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:29

    BBC, please do not delay in opening the Spurs HYSs, we cannot wait to express our ‘views’.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 17:39

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      And they said that Conte was the problem………really? What were they thinking?

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 17:30

    Well done Bournemouth but seriously is anyone surprised?

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:02

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      And well done to Gary O’Neil. Got a lot of stick after he got the job permanently and they lost a few games. He’s certainly got them playing with a team spirit, rather than Scott Parker just barking at them all the time.

  • Comment posted by Portland Terrier, today at 17:30

    Just goes to show Spurs can’t win without VAR. Seeing the reaction when Kane was denied a penalty was even sweeter..

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:29

    Spursy continuing to show us why they are the most useless Premier League, no, useless WORLDWIDE football club of all time, ask Antonio Conte. The most Spursy season of all time continues to entertain us. 😂

    Can you imagine if Aston Villa of all teams finish above Spursy after being at the bottom of the league?! Not to mention an ex-Arsenal manager outdoing them. You won't hear the end of it.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 17:38

      Deano replied:
      It's crazy to think they could still qualify for Europe given how much of a crappy season they've had!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 17:27

    Harry Kane Still Has ZERO Medals and Trophies to his Name 😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by mark palmer, today at 17:32

      mark palmer replied:
      Even most arsenal fans respected Kane until the pathetic play acting the other week. And before anyone says “they all do it” - he’s England captain and that should be different

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 17:30

    Vintage bottling from Tottenham. Quite exceptional finish with notes of tannin

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 17:45

      alterf replied:
      Lovely bitter aftertaste too.

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 17:29

    Spursy's Greatest Spursy Moments: 150-disc collector's edition DVD out soon

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 17:32

      chris replied:
      🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅😅😅😅

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:29

    Solanke involved in all 3 Bournemouth goals, a late bloomer or Spurs just made him look real good today?

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:14

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      If Solanke plays like he did today for the remaining games, Bournemouth will easily stay.