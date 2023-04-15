Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3.
Substitute Dango Ouattara scored a stoppage-time winner as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a stunning victory at Tottenham.
Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Uruguay left-back Matias Vine marked his first Premier League start with a deserved equaliser for Bournemouth.
The Cherries looked set to clinch all three points after Dominic Solanke put them in front early in the second half, only for Arnaut Danjuma to come off the bench and equalise against his former club on 88 minutes.
Fellow Spurs substitute Richarlison then sent a free header wide deep into stoppage time and, moments later, the visitors went up the other end and Ouattara netted a dramatic winner.
Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes after Bournemouth's coach got stuck in traffic following a crash, but the Cherries were fully prepared to fight back after Son swept in Ivan Perisic's cutback.
Vina, a January loan signing from Roma, equalised after a high press allowed the visitors to win the ball back deep in the hosts' half, before Solanke dinked in his fifth league goal of the season.
Dutch winger Danjuma fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to set up a rousing finale as Spurs hunted a win which would have moved them level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United.
Bournemouth suffered an agonising late defeat at Arsenal last month, but Burkina Faso forward Ouattara fired home his first Premier League goal to ensure it was a triumphant return to north London.
After winning at relegation rivals Leicester last week to climb out of the bottom three, the Cherries are now six points clear of the drop zone in 14th.
Spurs remain fifth as chairman Daniel Levy continues to search for Antonio Conte's successor, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany the latest to be linked with the job this week.
Spurs miss chance to bolster top-four challenge
Tottenham's bid for Champions League qualification received a boost before kick-off as Newcastle's winning run was halted at Aston Villa in Saturday's early game.
And they looked set to take advantage as Son scored in back-to-back games for Tottenham for the first time since last May.
French defender Clement Lenglet delivered a perfect ball over the top of the Bournemouth defence for Perisic who set up Son to open the scoring from eight yards via a slight deflection.
Son and Harry Kane were both denied before the visitors hit back, with Pedro Porro caught in possession for Bournemouth's first goal and Davinson Sanchez, who replaced the injured Lenglet, turning the ball into Solanke's path for the second.
Interim boss Cristian Stellini said this week that Tottenham must approach their last eight games of the season like eight finals if they are to secure a top-four finish.
With fans repeating their chants of "we want Levy out", Spurs did not look like a team competing for a place in the top tier of European football until Danjuma's late equaliser.
And after complaining about his lack of game time under Conte this season, Richarlison spurned a chance to stake his claim as Tottenham slipped to a damaging defeat, especially with games against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool coming next.
Rookie boss O'Neil makes right calls
Bournemouth had won four of their past eight games to climb out of the relegation zone and this week manager Gary O'Neil stressed a similar points tally over the final eight matches would be enough to secure survival.
And despite only arriving at the ground at 14:15, they shrugged off the pre-match disruption and set about trying to secure three vital points in a positive manner.
Fit-again winger Marcus Tavernier made his first start since February and was caught square for Son's opener as the Cherries played a high defensive line, but he brushed off that setback to test Lloris.
Philip Billing and Solanke then combined to play in Vina, who dinked the ball over the Spurs goalkeeper to equalise, before Solanke provided a similar finish early in the second half.
Tavernier came on for Ouattara last week as O'Neil made a bold tactical change before half-time, but this week it was Ouattara who was brought on and scored the winner, cutting inside to convert after being found by Solanke.
The visitors' other scorer Vina started because fellow full-back Adam Smith is one booking away from a two-game ban - although O'Neil introduced him to bolster Bournemouth's backline late on.
The rookie boss is making the right calls at the right time, and the away fans were signing "we are staying up" even before the late drama.
The Cherries have now secured back-to-back victories in the Premier League for the first time since February 2020 - and successive top-flight away wins for the first time since October 2018.
Player of the match
OuattaraDango Ouattara
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number16Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
3.17
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameOuattaraAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number18Player nameViñaAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number16Player nameTavernierAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number6Player nameMephamAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number3Player nameStephensAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number14Player nameRothwellAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number13Player nameNetoAverage rating
7.15
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17Romero
- 15Dier
- 34LengletSubstituted forD Sánchezat 35'minutesSubstituted forDanjumaat 58'minutes
- 23Porro
- 5Højbjerg
- 4SkippSubstituted forRicharlisonat 77'minutes
- 14PerisicBooked at 58mins
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 16Danjuma
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 40Austin
- 45Devine
- 77Abbott
Bournemouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Neto
- 6Mepham
- 3StephensBooked at 45mins
- 5Kelly
- 16TavernierSubstituted forOuattaraat 79'minutes
- 14Rothwell
- 8Lerma
- 18ViñaSubstituted forA Smithat 49'minutes
- 10ChristieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAnthonyat 66'minutes
- 29BillingSubstituted forSenesiat 79'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 4L Cook
- 11Ouattara
- 15A Smith
- 21Moore
- 24Semenyo
- 25Senesi
- 27Zabarnyi
- 32Anthony
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 61,369
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 3. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Post update
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marcos Senesi.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Bournemouth 2. Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dango Ouattara.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ivan Perisic tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Mepham (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara replaces Marcus Tavernier because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
With that out of the way, now let’s all laugh at Spurs.
Still lost against the supposed relegation certainties with all that cheating!
Nothing from officials (particularly VAR) every week and yet STILL in with a chance of staying up.
Up the Mighty Cherries!!!
Spurs fans: are you ready to celebrate St Totteringham's Day ?
Can you imagine if Aston Villa of all teams finish above Spursy after being at the bottom of the league?! Not to mention an ex-Arsenal manager outdoing them. You won't hear the end of it.