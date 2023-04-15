Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea in the Premier League in Frank Lampard's first home match since being reappointed Blues manager.
Paraguayan forward Enciso, 19, blasted into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.
Substitute Danny Welbeck had levelled at Stamford Bridge after Conor Gallagher's deflected strike gave Chelsea a fortunate lead.
Brighton remain seventh in the table and Chelsea 11th.
- We got basics wrong and need new energy - Lampard
- See all the latest Chelsea news
- Visit our Brighton page
Enciso is Brighton's next big thing
Enciso became the latest Brighton youngster to hit the headlines as their shrewd deals in the transfer window continue to aid their drive up the table.
He joined for a reported £9.5m from Paraguayan club Libertad Asuncion in the summer and has slowly been bedded into the side.
He earlier hit a post from a tight angle just after the restart with Welbeck unable to prod home the rebound.
Brighton's controversial loss to Tottenham last Saturday ended their seven-match unbeaten run, but they dominated in west London even after conceding the opener.
Teenager Evan Ferguson struck the crossbar in the eighth minute, while Kaoru Mitoma forced a brilliant low save from Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga midway through the first half.
Worryingly for Brighton, the in-form Ferguson landed awkwardly on an ankle after his header was tipped over the bar by Kepa.
He was replaced by Welbeck in the 39th minute and three minutes later the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker deservedly headed Pascal Gross' deep cross in off the post.
Victory lifted Brighton to within a point of sixth-placed Aston Villa, having played two games fewer.
They face United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on 23 April.
Chelsea end goal drought but still fall to defeat
Chelsea's opener ended a run of four games without a goal.
It was a fortunate strike too as Gallagher's shot deflected wickedly off defender Lewis Dunk and wrong-footed Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, back in the team as a replacement for the injured Jason Steele.
Chelsea made six changes from their Champions League first-leg quarter-final loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday and looked disjointed throughout.
Their best chance came at the end of the first half, a Christian Pulisic header from close range striking the outside of the post.
Sanchez did well to keep out Reece James' cross and then Mykhailo Mudryk's follow-up early in the second half with the scores level.
Chelsea, who had never lost a home match to Brighton, find themselves 17 points off the top four, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.
They face Real in the second leg on Tuesday.
Player of the match
DunkLewis Dunk
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number5Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number33Player nameFofanaAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number4Player nameBadiashileAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number20Player nameZakariaAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number15Player nameMudrykAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
3.33
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
8.11
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number29Player namevan HeckeAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.40
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 14ChalobahBooked at 51mins
- 33FofanaSubstituted forJamesat 57'minutes
- 4Badiashile
- 21Chilwell
- 20ZakariaSubstituted forMountat 74'minutes
- 5FernándezSubstituted forKovacicat 57'minutes
- 10PulisicSubstituted forZiyechat 56'minutes
- 23GallagherBooked at 45mins
- 15Mudryk
- 17SterlingSubstituted forJoão Félixat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 9Aubameyang
- 11João Félix
- 16Mendy
- 19Mount
- 22Ziyech
- 24James
- 28Azpilicueta
- 32Cucurella
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1SánchezBooked at 77mins
- 34VeltmanBooked at 4minsSubstituted forEncisoat 28'minutes
- 4WebsterSubstituted forvan Heckeat 86'minutes
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 13Groß
- 25Caicedo
- 7March
- 10Mac Allister
- 22Mitoma
- 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 39'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Welbeck
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 27Gilmour
- 29van Hecke
- 38McGill
- 40Buonanotte
- 42Offiah
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 40,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Post update
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
P3 W0 D0 L3
Will Frank be sacked before the end of the season? 🤔
Congratulations to Brighton, the team of this PL season.
You deserve a top 4 finish 👏
Another step closer to European football. Really hoping they get there for the good of football.
Frank. It’s not all bad. At least you got a goal.
Farcical days at Chelsea football club.
Very embarrassing considering all that dosh they have spent. Clueless..