Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julio Enciso's goal was his second in the Premier League for Brighton

Teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea in the Premier League in Frank Lampard's first home match since being reappointed Blues manager.

Paraguayan forward Enciso, 19, blasted into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had levelled at Stamford Bridge after Conor Gallagher's deflected strike gave Chelsea a fortunate lead.

Brighton remain seventh in the table and Chelsea 11th.

Enciso is Brighton's next big thing

Enciso became the latest Brighton youngster to hit the headlines as their shrewd deals in the transfer window continue to aid their drive up the table.

He joined for a reported £9.5m from Paraguayan club Libertad Asuncion in the summer and has slowly been bedded into the side.

He earlier hit a post from a tight angle just after the restart with Welbeck unable to prod home the rebound.

Brighton's controversial loss to Tottenham last Saturday ended their seven-match unbeaten run, but they dominated in west London even after conceding the opener.

Teenager Evan Ferguson struck the crossbar in the eighth minute, while Kaoru Mitoma forced a brilliant low save from Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga midway through the first half.

Worryingly for Brighton, the in-form Ferguson landed awkwardly on an ankle after his header was tipped over the bar by Kepa.

He was replaced by Welbeck in the 39th minute and three minutes later the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker deservedly headed Pascal Gross' deep cross in off the post.

Victory lifted Brighton to within a point of sixth-placed Aston Villa, having played two games fewer.

They face United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on 23 April.

Chelsea end goal drought but still fall to defeat

Chelsea's opener ended a run of four games without a goal.

It was a fortunate strike too as Gallagher's shot deflected wickedly off defender Lewis Dunk and wrong-footed Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, back in the team as a replacement for the injured Jason Steele.

Chelsea made six changes from their Champions League first-leg quarter-final loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday and looked disjointed throughout.

Their best chance came at the end of the first half, a Christian Pulisic header from close range striking the outside of the post.

Sanchez did well to keep out Reece James' cross and then Mykhailo Mudryk's follow-up early in the second half with the scores level.

Chelsea, who had never lost a home match to Brighton, find themselves 17 points off the top four, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

They face Real in the second leg on Tuesday.

Player of the match Dunk Lewis Dunk with an average of 8.27 Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 4.80 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 4.78 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 4.77 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 4.66 Squad number 5 Player name Fernández Average rating 4.66 Squad number 33 Player name Fofana Average rating 4.29 Squad number 4 Player name Badiashile Average rating 4.18 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 4.13 Squad number 20 Player name Zakaria Average rating 4.10 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 4.09 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 3.89 Squad number 11 Player name João Félix Average rating 3.67 Squad number 15 Player name Mudryk Average rating 3.54 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 3.48 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 3.48 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 3.33 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 8.27 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 8.23 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 8.22 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 8.19 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.16 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 8.11 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 8.00 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 7.95 Squad number 29 Player name van Hecke Average rating 7.92 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.89 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.86 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.69 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 7.47 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.40

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Arrizabalaga 14 Chalobah 33 Fofana 4 Badiashile 21 Chilwell 20 Zakaria 5 Fernández 10 Pulisic 23 Gallagher 15 Mudryk 17 Sterling 1 Arrizabalaga

14 Chalobah Booked at 51mins

33 Fofana Substituted for James at 57' minutes

4 Badiashile

21 Chilwell

20 Zakaria Substituted for Mount at 74' minutes

5 Fernández Substituted for Kovacic at 57' minutes

10 Pulisic Substituted for Ziyech at 56' minutes

23 Gallagher Booked at 45mins

15 Mudryk

17 Sterling Substituted for João Félix at 57' minutes Substitutes 8 Kovacic

9 Aubameyang

11 João Félix

16 Mendy

19 Mount

22 Ziyech

24 James

28 Azpilicueta

32 Cucurella Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 5 Dunk 30 Estupiñán 13 Groß 25 Caicedo 7 March 10 Mac Allister 22 Mitoma 28 Ferguson 1 Sánchez Booked at 77mins

34 Veltman Booked at 4mins Substituted for Enciso at 28' minutes

4 Webster Substituted for van Hecke at 86' minutes

5 Dunk

30 Estupiñán

13 Groß

25 Caicedo

7 March

10 Mac Allister

22 Mitoma

28 Ferguson Substituted for Welbeck at 39' minutes Substitutes 18 Welbeck

20 Enciso

21 Undav

27 Gilmour

29 van Hecke

38 McGill

40 Buonanotte

42 Offiah

49 Moran Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 40,126 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Post update Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Chilwell. Post update Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Chilwell. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Moisés Caicedo. Post update Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster because of an injury. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward