ChelseaChelsea1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Chelsea 1-2 Brighton: Julio Enciso scores stunning winner

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julio Enciso celebrates his winner for Brighton
Julio Enciso's goal was his second in the Premier League for Brighton

Teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner as Brighton came from behind to beat Chelsea in the Premier League in Frank Lampard's first home match since being reappointed Blues manager.

Paraguayan forward Enciso, 19, blasted into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton continue their European qualification push.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had levelled at Stamford Bridge after Conor Gallagher's deflected strike gave Chelsea a fortunate lead.

Brighton remain seventh in the table and Chelsea 11th.

Enciso is Brighton's next big thing

Enciso became the latest Brighton youngster to hit the headlines as their shrewd deals in the transfer window continue to aid their drive up the table.

He joined for a reported £9.5m from Paraguayan club Libertad Asuncion in the summer and has slowly been bedded into the side.

He earlier hit a post from a tight angle just after the restart with Welbeck unable to prod home the rebound.

Brighton's controversial loss to Tottenham last Saturday ended their seven-match unbeaten run, but they dominated in west London even after conceding the opener.

Teenager Evan Ferguson struck the crossbar in the eighth minute, while Kaoru Mitoma forced a brilliant low save from Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga midway through the first half.

Worryingly for Brighton, the in-form Ferguson landed awkwardly on an ankle after his header was tipped over the bar by Kepa.

He was replaced by Welbeck in the 39th minute and three minutes later the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker deservedly headed Pascal Gross' deep cross in off the post.

Victory lifted Brighton to within a point of sixth-placed Aston Villa, having played two games fewer.

They face United in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on 23 April.

Chelsea end goal drought but still fall to defeat

Chelsea's opener ended a run of four games without a goal.

It was a fortunate strike too as Gallagher's shot deflected wickedly off defender Lewis Dunk and wrong-footed Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez, back in the team as a replacement for the injured Jason Steele.

Chelsea made six changes from their Champions League first-leg quarter-final loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday and looked disjointed throughout.

Their best chance came at the end of the first half, a Christian Pulisic header from close range striking the outside of the post.

Sanchez did well to keep out Reece James' cross and then Mykhailo Mudryk's follow-up early in the second half with the scores level.

Chelsea, who had never lost a home match to Brighton, find themselves 17 points off the top four, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

They face Real in the second leg on Tuesday.

Player of the match

DunkLewis Dunk

with an average of 8.27

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 51mins
  • 33FofanaSubstituted forJamesat 57'minutes
  • 4Badiashile
  • 21Chilwell
  • 20ZakariaSubstituted forMountat 74'minutes
  • 5FernándezSubstituted forKovacicat 57'minutes
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forZiyechat 56'minutes
  • 23GallagherBooked at 45mins
  • 15Mudryk
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forJoão Félixat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 11João Félix
  • 16Mendy
  • 19Mount
  • 22Ziyech
  • 24James
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 32Cucurella

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1SánchezBooked at 77mins
  • 34VeltmanBooked at 4minsSubstituted forEncisoat 28'minutes
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forvan Heckeat 86'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 25Caicedo
  • 7March
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 39'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Welbeck
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 38McGill
  • 40Buonanotte
  • 42Offiah
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
40,126

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away26
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Moisés Caicedo.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  11. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Adam Webster because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:06