Leon Bailey has missed just one of Aston Villa's Premier League games this season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will monitor winger Leon Bailey, who limped off with a hamstring strain last weekend.

Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho are all still sidelined with injury.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron is making a quicker than expected recovery from a thigh injury and will be available "very soon" according to head coach Eddie Howe.

Fellow winger Allan Saint-Maximin is still out with a hamstring problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams are in such good form - Aston Villa have won their past four games, while Newcastle are on a run of five wins in a row.

The obvious result is a draw, but I am actually going to keep on backing Newcastle because I was really impressed with their second-half display at Brentford last week.

I really admire what Unai Emery has done at Villa too, and they have enough firepower to cause the Magpies problems here but I just feel like Newcastle's quality will edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

Only two managers have seen a side score in each of their first 18 PL matches in charge: Mike Walker with Norwich in 1992 and Carlo Ancelotti with Chelsea in 2009

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are aiming for a third consecutive league win over Aston Villa.

But Villa have won the last three meetings at Villa Park, all by a 2-0 scoreline.

Newcastle are without a victory in six league away games versus Villa (D3, L3), last winning in 2013.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa could win five top-flight games in a row for the first time since 1998.

Villa are aiming to win their fourth consecutive home league game.

They are currently on 47 points after 30 games, having already surpassed their final Premier League points total last season of 45.

Villa's next defeat will be their 400th in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins has scored nine goals in his last 11 league appearances.

Newcastle

Newcastle are looking for a sixth consecutive league victory.

They could win four straight away games in the Premier League for only the third time, with the previous two occasions coming in 1994 and 1996.

The Magpies could score multiple goals in six consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2004.

Newcastle have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, but Nick Pope remains joint-top of the Premier League Golden Glove standings with 13 clean sheets.

Of Newcastle's 16 Premier League goals in 2023, six have been scored by Alexander Isak and four by Callum Wilson.

Isak could equal Peter Beardsley's club record - set in 1993 - of scoring in four consecutive Premier League away games for Newcastle.

