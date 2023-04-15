Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian1HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Hibernian 1-0 Heart of Midlothian: Nisbet strike ends Hearts' Edinburgh derby dominance

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Nisbet scores
Kevin Nisbet's volley secured a crucial three points for Hibs

Hearts' Edinburgh derby dominance was shattered as Hibernian swept to a deserved and absorbing Scottish Premiership win over their city rivals.

Kevin Nisbet's second half-strike halted a nine-game winless run in the iconic fixture for the hosts, as Steven Naismith's first game as interim Hearts boss ended in defeat.

In truth, the margin of victory could and probably should have been more for Hibs, but it was the three points that mattered above all else as they moved closer to a top-six finish.

Lee Johnson's side sit sixth, four points above Livingston in seventh, while Hearts remain five points behind Aberdeen in third.

Hibs started brightly in front of a raucous home crowd, flying into tackles and winning the midfield battle. Their enthusiasm did result in yellow cards for CJ Egan-Riley and Jake Doyle-Hayes, but it added further to the atmosphere, and Hearts looked overwhelmed at points.

The visitors lost Michael Smith to injury early on, and the lack of cohesion that has characterised their recent slump remained, despite this week's managerial change.

The one time Hibs did have a clear sight of the Hearts goal, Zander Clark showed superb positioning and reflexes to deny Elie Youan from close range.

Hearts did have their moments, encouraged by Naismith, who kicked every ball from his technical area, but efforts from Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday were easily stopped by David Marshall.

After the break, Hibs continued to ask questions of the tentative Hearts defence, but Kye Rowles made a vital block to deny Doyle-Hayes, and Youan could only fire straight at Clark after Toby Sibbick fluffed his clearance.

The chances continued to come and go for Lee Johnson's side as both Nisbet and Chris Cadden shot wide. You started to wonder if their profligacy would come back to haunt them, but with 66 minutes gone, the pressure finally told.

Paul Hanlon headed down Doyle-Hayes' corner, and Nisbet was on hand to volley into the roof of the net to the delight of the home fans.

The goal forced Hearts to throw caution to the wind, and Hibs had numerous chances on the break to kill the game off. However, they failed to do so, and it became an increasingly scrappy and tense affair as time ticked away.

The full-time whistle was met by jubilant celebrations from home players and fans alike, while the visiting players looked disconsolate after a sixth consecutive defeat - the Tynecastle club's worst run since the 2007-08 season.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 26Egan-RileyBooked at 10minsSubstituted forHendersonat 88'minutes
  • 25Fish
  • 4HanlonBooked at 90mins
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14Jeggo
  • 12CaddenBooked at 60mins
  • 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11NewellBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMillerat 88'minutes
  • 23Youan
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forKukharevychat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 32Campbell
  • 99Kukharevych

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 5'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 21SibbickBooked at 90mins
  • 15Rowles
  • 3KingsleyBooked at 89mins
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forCochraneat 74'minutes
  • 14DevlinBooked at 20mins
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forHumphrysat 62'minutes
  • 7GrantSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 74'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 19Cochrane
  • 29Humphrys
  • 61Kuol
  • 72Hill
  • 88Oda
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
20,132

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

  7. Booking

    Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Booking

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

  14. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

  16. Booking

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Joe Newell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces CJ Egan-Riley.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    7.43

  2. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley
    Average rating

    7.06

  3. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.79

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    7.13

  5. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    7.20

  7. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.97

  8. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.49

  10. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.52

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.80

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number99Player nameKukharevych
    Average rating

    7.39

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.09

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.54

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    4.76

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    4.45

  6. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.22

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.43

  8. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.37

  9. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    4.06

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.34

  11. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    4.89

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    3.26

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    4.77

  3. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    3.75

  4. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    3.62

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers31244376304676
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts32136135048245
5St Mirren31128113642-644
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston31116143150-1939
8Motherwell31106154245-336
9St Johnstone3195173351-1832
10Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
11Ross County3276192746-1927
12Dundee Utd3167183257-2525
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport