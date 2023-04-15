Match ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Hearts' Edinburgh derby dominance was shattered as Hibernian swept to a deserved and absorbing Scottish Premiership win over their city rivals.
Kevin Nisbet's second half-strike halted a nine-game winless run in the iconic fixture for the hosts, as Steven Naismith's first game as interim Hearts boss ended in defeat.
In truth, the margin of victory could and probably should have been more for Hibs, but it was the three points that mattered above all else as they moved closer to a top-six finish.
Lee Johnson's side sit sixth, four points above Livingston in seventh, while Hearts remain five points behind Aberdeen in third.
Hibs started brightly in front of a raucous home crowd, flying into tackles and winning the midfield battle. Their enthusiasm did result in yellow cards for CJ Egan-Riley and Jake Doyle-Hayes, but it added further to the atmosphere, and Hearts looked overwhelmed at points.
The visitors lost Michael Smith to injury early on, and the lack of cohesion that has characterised their recent slump remained, despite this week's managerial change.
The one time Hibs did have a clear sight of the Hearts goal, Zander Clark showed superb positioning and reflexes to deny Elie Youan from close range.
Hearts did have their moments, encouraged by Naismith, who kicked every ball from his technical area, but efforts from Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday were easily stopped by David Marshall.
After the break, Hibs continued to ask questions of the tentative Hearts defence, but Kye Rowles made a vital block to deny Doyle-Hayes, and Youan could only fire straight at Clark after Toby Sibbick fluffed his clearance.
The chances continued to come and go for Lee Johnson's side as both Nisbet and Chris Cadden shot wide. You started to wonder if their profligacy would come back to haunt them, but with 66 minutes gone, the pressure finally told.
Paul Hanlon headed down Doyle-Hayes' corner, and Nisbet was on hand to volley into the roof of the net to the delight of the home fans.
The goal forced Hearts to throw caution to the wind, and Hibs had numerous chances on the break to kill the game off. However, they failed to do so, and it became an increasingly scrappy and tense affair as time ticked away.
The full-time whistle was met by jubilant celebrations from home players and fans alike, while the visiting players looked disconsolate after a sixth consecutive defeat - the Tynecastle club's worst run since the 2007-08 season.
Line-ups
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 26Egan-RileyBooked at 10minsSubstituted forHendersonat 88'minutes
- 25Fish
- 4HanlonBooked at 90mins
- 16Stevenson
- 14Jeggo
- 12CaddenBooked at 60mins
- 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCampbellat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11NewellBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMillerat 88'minutes
- 23Youan
- 15NisbetSubstituted forKukharevychat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 3Cabraja
- 13Hoppe
- 17Devlin
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 31Johnson
- 32Campbell
- 99Kukharevych
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 5'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 21SibbickBooked at 90mins
- 15Rowles
- 3KingsleyBooked at 89mins
- 16HallidaySubstituted forCochraneat 74'minutes
- 14DevlinBooked at 20mins
- 17ForrestSubstituted forHumphrysat 62'minutes
- 7GrantSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 74'minutes
- 18McKay
- 9Shankland
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 19Cochrane
- 29Humphrys
- 61Kuol
- 72Hill
- 88Oda
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 20,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 1, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match because of an injury Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).
Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Joe Newell.
Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces CJ Egan-Riley.
