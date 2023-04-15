Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet's volley secured a crucial three points for Hibs

Hearts' Edinburgh derby dominance was shattered as Hibernian swept to a deserved and absorbing Scottish Premiership win over their city rivals.

Kevin Nisbet's second half-strike halted a nine-game winless run in the iconic fixture for the hosts, as Steven Naismith's first game as interim Hearts boss ended in defeat.

In truth, the margin of victory could and probably should have been more for Hibs, but it was the three points that mattered above all else as they moved closer to a top-six finish.

Lee Johnson's side sit sixth, four points above Livingston in seventh, while Hearts remain five points behind Aberdeen in third.

Hibs started brightly in front of a raucous home crowd, flying into tackles and winning the midfield battle. Their enthusiasm did result in yellow cards for CJ Egan-Riley and Jake Doyle-Hayes, but it added further to the atmosphere, and Hearts looked overwhelmed at points.

The visitors lost Michael Smith to injury early on, and the lack of cohesion that has characterised their recent slump remained, despite this week's managerial change.

The one time Hibs did have a clear sight of the Hearts goal, Zander Clark showed superb positioning and reflexes to deny Elie Youan from close range.

Hearts did have their moments, encouraged by Naismith, who kicked every ball from his technical area, but efforts from Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday were easily stopped by David Marshall.

After the break, Hibs continued to ask questions of the tentative Hearts defence, but Kye Rowles made a vital block to deny Doyle-Hayes, and Youan could only fire straight at Clark after Toby Sibbick fluffed his clearance.

The chances continued to come and go for Lee Johnson's side as both Nisbet and Chris Cadden shot wide. You started to wonder if their profligacy would come back to haunt them, but with 66 minutes gone, the pressure finally told.

Paul Hanlon headed down Doyle-Hayes' corner, and Nisbet was on hand to volley into the roof of the net to the delight of the home fans.

The goal forced Hearts to throw caution to the wind, and Hibs had numerous chances on the break to kill the game off. However, they failed to do so, and it became an increasingly scrappy and tense affair as time ticked away.

The full-time whistle was met by jubilant celebrations from home players and fans alike, while the visiting players looked disconsolate after a sixth consecutive defeat - the Tynecastle club's worst run since the 2007-08 season.

More to follow.

