Rangers overcame stubborn St Mirren and ensured the Paisley side still have work to do to secure a top-six Scottish Premiership place.
Trevor Carson saved a James Tavernier penalty before Todd Cantwell's flicked shot beat the visiting goalkeeper.
Mark O'Hara's volley brought St Mirren level and he scored again after Fashion Sakala had headed Rangers' second.
But two Alfredo Morelos goals and one from Scott Arfield eventually snuffed out the visitors' resistance.
St Mirren, in fifth, remain a point off Hearts and are a point above Hibernian and two clear of Livingston with one round of pre-split fixtures to go. Rangers shorten Celtic's advantage at the top to nine points at least until the leaders' visit to Kilmarnock on Sunday.
Having reached a century of Rangers goals with a double against Celtic last week, Tavernier had an opportunity to make it 101 after Nicolas Raskin had been tripped by Alex Gogic. However, Carson guessed correctly with a fine save to his right.
Carson was at it again when he blocked Sakala's volley from close range but the Northern Irishman could do nothing to stop Cantwell's first Ibrox goal.
Malik Tillman, Sakala and Tavernier combined to get a square ball across the face of goal and Cantwell knocked the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.
More attacking possession came Rangers' way but they passed up opportunities to get shots away, leaving the door open for St Mirren at the other end.
The visitors kept the ball in opposition territory as the whistle neared and Greg Kiltie's deflected delivery was taken on the run by O'Hara with his chest, the midfielder's finish deceiving all as the ball sailed from right to left into the net.
It was from a Borna Barisic free-kick that Rangers got back in front after the break, Sakala using the pace of the ball to nod past Carson.
A Tavernier free-kick was fisted away by Carson and the keeper then got down to block a Raskin drive as Rangers turned the screw.
But again the hosts were caught out by their own defending as Ryan Strain's cross was headed down by John Souttar and O'Hara drilled the ball into the bottom right corner.
The onus was on the hosts to force the issue once again and Tavernier's cross was flicked on by Cantwell's head for Morelos to score.
Almost straight away, he netted again - a side-foot finish from substitute Rabbi Matondo's square ball. The offside flag had been raised against Matondo but VAR overruled the decision and the goal stood.
And, after a lengthy sequence of passes and a mazy run by Cantwell, sub Arfield nonchalantly beat Carson to complete the scoring.
Player of the match - Todd Cantwell
St Mirren undone by late Rangers burst
In the end, the scoreline was harsh on St Mirren, particularly Carson and O'Hara.
Stephen Robinson's side have got to where they have got to this season by staying in games and for 80 minutes at Ibrox, that was very much the case.
Rangers eventually found their rhythm after the introduction of Arfield, Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara at 2-2 and Morelos netting his second so soon after his first knocked the stuffing out of the visitors.
However, the sloppiness of Rangers' play when 1-0 and 2-1 up will not have gone unnoticed with Aberdeen in the league and Celtic in the Scottish Cup to come before the end of the month.
What the managers said
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Mixed bag of a performance. The two goals against is a concern because they could've been stopped. Nothing against O'Hara's two strikes, they were both excellent, especially the first one. We were sloppy in both moments and we have to be better than that.
"There were some harsh words at half-time at 1-1. We come out, again we go and get a goal straight away but we concede off a set play and then I have to make changes off the bench. I thought Todd was a constant threat. I'm delighted for him. I want more."
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We're 2-2 with 15 minutes to go with two incredible goals from Mark O'Hara and you think you're in touching distance of it. He's been absolutely superb all season. Both finishes, the first one was incredible, the second one was great technique.
"We didn't play as well as we can do. There were a couple, three or four that didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Ultimately, we didn't have enough quality to get over the line. If I had said to anyone that we'd be a point away from the top six with a game at home then we would've taken it. Unfortunately, we didn't finish the job today so we go with real determination to do that next week."
What's next?
St Mirren play their final match of April at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday (15:00 BST). Rangers are on the road next weekend, taking on Aberdeen on Sunday (16:30).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierSubstituted forKingat 89'minutes
- 16Souttar
- 26DaviesSubstituted forKamaraat 77'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 4LundstramBooked at 53mins
- 43RaskinSubstituted forHagiat 77'minutes
- 71TillmanSubstituted forArfieldat 77'minutes
- 13CantwellBooked at 58mins
- 30SakalaSubstituted forMatondoat 62'minutes
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 17Matondo
- 18Kamara
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 38King
- 54McCausland
- 58Lyall
- 92Rice
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23Strain
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18Dunne
- 3TanserBooked at 61minsSubstituted forSmallat 62'minutes
- 11KiltieSubstituted forBoyd-Munceat 90+1'minutes
- 13GogicSubstituted forFlynnat 87'minutes
- 6O'Hara
- 10MainSubstituted forOffordat 87'minutes
- 9WattSubstituted forGreiveat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 8Flynn
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 16Small
- 21Greive
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 31Gallagher
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 48,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 5, St. Mirren 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Caolan Boyd-Munce.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Thierry Small.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Caolan Boyd-Munce replaces Greg Kiltie because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Leon King replaces James Tavernier.
Post update
Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Alex Gogic.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Kieran Offord replaces Curtis Main.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 5, St. Mirren 2. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a through ball.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Rangers 4-2 St. Mirren (Alfredo Morelos).
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, St. Mirren 2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 3, St. Mirren 2. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ianis Hagi replaces Nicolas Raskin.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Malik Tillman.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Glen Kamara replaces Ben Davies.
Post update
Foul by Malik Tillman (Rangers).
