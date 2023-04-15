Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ilmari Niskanen's equaliser turned the momentum at Fir Park

Dundee United secured a vital three points as they roared back from a goal down to lift themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with victory at Motherwell.

Kevin van Veen opened the scoring in the first half before Ilmari Niskanen and a Jamie McGrath penalty capped off an impressive second-half comeback.

Jim Goodwin's side are now 10th in the league above Kilmarnock, who face Celtic tomorrow, on goal difference.

Motherwell stay in eighth.

While the Fir Park side have a gap between themselves and the three teams scrapping at the bottom, the gap to a Premiership play-off place now sits at eight points with six games to play.

A fairly sedentary start gave way to some Dundee United dominance, but they couldn't cash in on their play as Motherwell were able to grow back into the game.

The away side used Steven Fletcher's presence well in the opening stages to bounce the ball off him, but too often his flick-ons and knockdowns weren't anticipated by United players. They were soon made to pay for their lack of attacking efficiency.

Van Veen, as is becoming like clockwork now, then scored for Motherwell. Max Johnston created all the space with his well-timed run and slipped the pass to the Dutchman who finished with his second attempt for his 19th of the league season.

The Motherwell striker thought he had bookmarked the interval with goals, but his second goal was swiftly chopped off for offside.

Jim Goodwin made one change to his side for the afternoon, and the player he brought in levelled the contest.

Ian Harkes managed to burst past Sean Goss and pull it back for Niskanen, who dispatched a composed, left-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

With the game poised at 1-1, Liam Kelly clumsily collided with Fletcher in the box to gift the visitors a penalty. McGrath coolly dispatched the winning goal from the spot, as he did last week against Hibs.

There were big shouts late on for a similar collision in the box between Kelly and Fletcher, but Nick Walsh or the VAR said no.

Player of the Match - Steven Fletcher

He may not have scored but the veteran forward was exemplary in his hold-up, allowing his side to get up the pitch and into the final third. He also showed his attacking nous to get on the end of a throughball and win his side's decisive penalty.

Motherwell fail to capitalise on key chances - analysis

Motherwell were pretty much cruising come half-time. Despite Dundee United's possession, the home side were a goal to the good and ended the have well, imposing themselves on the game in the way their confidence and form allows teams to. Overall their play was impressive going forward but a clinical touch was perhaps lacking.

They accumulated 2.21 xG, 16 shots in the box and eight on target throughout the 90 but failed to score more than once. Van Veen can't always be the only outlet, and he alone tallied up six shots and 1.41xG from his attempts. Only two other players had a shot on target, Blair Spittal and Jack Aitchison.

Dundee United will have watched Ross County fail to take any points against Aberdeen last night and knew a win would see them go 10th, four goals better off than Kilmarnock.

Their attacking play simply wasn't sticking in the first-half but Ian Harkes, McGrath, and Niskanen showed their technical ability to all contribute with key passes and goals.

Fight for the sake of fight won't keep them up, but if it's coupled with football as good as their second-half display, they might just be playing top-flight football next season again.

What's next

Motherwell travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Saturday 22 April (15:00 BST) while Dundee United host Livingston at the same time

