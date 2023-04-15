Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1Dundee UtdDundee United2

Motherwell 1-2 Dundee United: Tannadice side produce precious come back to boost surival bid

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Niskanen equalises
Ilmari Niskanen's equaliser turned the momentum at Fir Park

Dundee United secured a vital three points as they roared back from a goal down to lift themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership with victory at Motherwell.

Kevin van Veen opened the scoring in the first half before Ilmari Niskanen and a Jamie McGrath penalty capped off an impressive second-half comeback.

Jim Goodwin's side are now 10th in the league above Kilmarnock, who face Celtic tomorrow, on goal difference.

Motherwell stay in eighth.

While the Fir Park side have a gap between themselves and the three teams scrapping at the bottom, the gap to a Premiership play-off place now sits at eight points with six games to play.

A fairly sedentary start gave way to some Dundee United dominance, but they couldn't cash in on their play as Motherwell were able to grow back into the game.

The away side used Steven Fletcher's presence well in the opening stages to bounce the ball off him, but too often his flick-ons and knockdowns weren't anticipated by United players. They were soon made to pay for their lack of attacking efficiency.

Van Veen, as is becoming like clockwork now, then scored for Motherwell. Max Johnston created all the space with his well-timed run and slipped the pass to the Dutchman who finished with his second attempt for his 19th of the league season.

The Motherwell striker thought he had bookmarked the interval with goals, but his second goal was swiftly chopped off for offside.

Jim Goodwin made one change to his side for the afternoon, and the player he brought in levelled the contest.

Ian Harkes managed to burst past Sean Goss and pull it back for Niskanen, who dispatched a composed, left-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

With the game poised at 1-1, Liam Kelly clumsily collided with Fletcher in the box to gift the visitors a penalty. McGrath coolly dispatched the winning goal from the spot, as he did last week against Hibs.

There were big shouts late on for a similar collision in the box between Kelly and Fletcher, but Nick Walsh or the VAR said no.

Player of the Match - Steven Fletcher

He may not have scored but the veteran forward was exemplary in his hold-up, allowing his side to get up the pitch and into the final third. He also showed his attacking nous to get on the end of a throughball and win his side's decisive penalty.
Motherwell fail to capitalise on key chances - analysis

Motherwell were pretty much cruising come half-time. Despite Dundee United's possession, the home side were a goal to the good and ended the have well, imposing themselves on the game in the way their confidence and form allows teams to. Overall their play was impressive going forward but a clinical touch was perhaps lacking.

They accumulated 2.21 xG, 16 shots in the box and eight on target throughout the 90 but failed to score more than once. Van Veen can't always be the only outlet, and he alone tallied up six shots and 1.41xG from his attempts. Only two other players had a shot on target, Blair Spittal and Jack Aitchison.

Dundee United will have watched Ross County fail to take any points against Aberdeen last night and knew a win would see them go 10th, four goals better off than Kilmarnock.

Their attacking play simply wasn't sticking in the first-half but Ian Harkes, McGrath, and Niskanen showed their technical ability to all contribute with key passes and goals.

Fight for the sake of fight won't keep them up, but if it's coupled with football as good as their second-half display, they might just be playing top-flight football next season again.

What's next

Motherwell travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Saturday 22 April (15:00 BST) while Dundee United host Livingston at the same time

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1KellyBooked at 69mins
  • 16McGinn
  • 66ButcherBooked at 45mins
  • 52CaseyBooked at 84mins
  • 22Johnston
  • 27Goss
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forPatonat 71'minutes
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forMcKinstryat 85'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 9van Veen
  • 21MandronSubstituted forAitchisonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Lamie
  • 5Mugabi
  • 8Slattery
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 20Blaney
  • 53Paton

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1BirighittiBooked at 90mins
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forMacleodat 66'minutes
  • 27AyinaBooked at 88mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 3McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 7NiskanenBooked at 28mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 18McGrath
  • 16Behich
  • 9FletcherBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 10Djoum
  • 12Edwards
  • 20Anaku
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
6,391

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 1, Dundee United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan Casey with a cross.

  4. Booking

    Mark Birighitti (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Paul McGinn tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Aziz Behich (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack Aitchison (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ilmari Niskanen.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  14. Booking

    Loick Ayina (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Loick Ayina (Dundee United).

  16. Post update

    Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Scott McMann tries a through ball, but Steven Fletcher is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul McGinn (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

Player of the match

MacleodRory Macleod

with an average of 9.23

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    5.76

  3. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.41

  4. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    4.78

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.71

  10. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    4.62

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.36

  12. Squad number21Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    4.20

  13. Squad number53Player namePaton
    Average rating

    3.58

  14. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    3.04

Dundee United

  1. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    9.23

  2. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    7.96

  3. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    7.86

  4. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    7.58

  6. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.18

  8. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.66

  10. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.61

  11. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    3.08

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts32136135048245
5St Mirren32128123847-944
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston32126143350-1742
8Motherwell32106164347-436
9St Johnstone3295183353-2032
10Dundee Utd3277183458-2428
11Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
12Ross County3276192746-1927
View full Scottish Premiership table

