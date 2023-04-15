Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Livingston 2-0 St Johnstone: Livi near top six as St Johnstone continue to stall

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Kelly curls in a sumptuous free-kick from 25 yards out
Livingston kept their top-six dream alive with a game to play as they carved out a Scottish Premiership victory to continue St Johnstone's freefall.

After two magnanimous defeats, goals from Joel Nouble and Stephen Kelly lifted Livi's spirits as they dominated from the first to the last whistle.

It could have been more, had Bruce Anderson not lost his shooting boots.

Callum Davidson's side are now six without a win, five points off bottom.

The Perth side have now not won a league game since 18 February.

David Martindale made four changes to his side, claiming it was his most offensive team this season. He wasn't wrong.

Kelly, Anderson and Steven Bradley all starred, looking irrepressible before Nouble opened the scoring. Anderson slid the ball through to the striker, who stood Drey Wright up before curling past Remi Matthews from the edge of the area.

If that was a good goal, the second was better. Kelly stepped up from 25 yards, curling a free-kick in off the post as he carves a reputation as a dead-ball specialist.

The second half began in much the same fashion, with Anderson dragging two shots towards Matthews when he really should have done better.

St Johnstone did have chances. Half-time substitute Graham Carey almost scored a brace, but he curled the ball over before seeing a half-volley cleared off the line.

Melker Hallberg watched his volley fly inches wide and Wright also missed a great chance when he placed a free header past a post.

Player of the Match - Stephen Kelly

Signing of the season? Livingston fans might say so. Maestro.
Livingston back to their best as Saints woes continue - analysis

David Martindale has often pondered what the right formula is for his starting XI. Where does he fit in Nouble, Anderson, Kelly and Bradley? Who misses out?

The answer is, seemingly, none of them. They were electric today, clicking instantly, giving each other confidence and teeing each other up.

It could have easily been more on a day that might be their performance of the season - although there are a few contenders, despite the dip in form in recent weeks.

As for St Johnstone, it is worrying times indeed. They're sliding down the table, winning only twice this calendar year. Five points from the bottom, they're looking ominously over their shoulders.

What's next?

Livingston visit Dundee United next Saturday while St Johnstone host Hibernian the same day (both 15:00 BST).

More to follow.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15BoyesBooked at 85mins
  • 11Montaño
  • 22Shinnie
  • 18HoltBooked at 62minsSubstituted forKellyat 82'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forOméongaat 87'minutes
  • 16BradleySubstituted forPittmanat 77'minutes
  • 9Anderson
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 12Brandon
  • 23De Lucas
  • 24Kelly
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga

St Johnstone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 14Wright
  • 13McGowan
  • 6Gordon
  • 19Montgomery
  • 34PhillipsSubstituted forCareyat 45'minutes
  • 18MacPhersonSubstituted forWotherspoonat 78'minutes
  • 26McLennan
  • 22Hallberg
  • 29MurphySubstituted forRuddenat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 23Carey
  • 31Moreland
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
3,976

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston).

  4. Post update

    Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stevie May with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sean Kelly (Livingston).

  10. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Graham Carey.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  14. Post update

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Stéphane Oméonga replaces Stephen Kelly.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Morgan Boyes (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Boyes (Livingston).

  20. Post update

    Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.61

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.61

  2. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    9.35

  3. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    9.22

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    9.06

  5. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    8.92

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    8.86

  7. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.62

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    8.43

  9. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.40

  10. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    8.37

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    8.14

  12. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    8.08

  13. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    7.78

  14. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.17

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.50

  2. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.19

  3. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.00

  4. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.96

  5. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    4.80

  6. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    4.65

  7. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.63

  8. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    4.58

  9. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.50

  10. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    4.32

  11. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    4.29

  12. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    3.89

  13. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    3.57

  14. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    2.75

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts32136135048245
5St Mirren32128123847-944
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston32126143350-1742
8Motherwell32106164347-436
9St Johnstone3295183353-2032
10Dundee Utd3277183458-2428
11Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
12Ross County3276192746-1927
View full Scottish Premiership table

