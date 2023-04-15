Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stephen Kelly curls in a sumptuous free-kick from 25 yards out

Livingston kept their top-six dream alive with a game to play as they carved out a Scottish Premiership victory to continue St Johnstone's freefall.

After two magnanimous defeats, goals from Joel Nouble and Stephen Kelly lifted Livi's spirits as they dominated from the first to the last whistle.

It could have been more, had Bruce Anderson not lost his shooting boots.

Callum Davidson's side are now six without a win, five points off bottom.

The Perth side have now not won a league game since 18 February.

David Martindale made four changes to his side, claiming it was his most offensive team this season. He wasn't wrong.

Kelly, Anderson and Steven Bradley all starred, looking irrepressible before Nouble opened the scoring. Anderson slid the ball through to the striker, who stood Drey Wright up before curling past Remi Matthews from the edge of the area.

If that was a good goal, the second was better. Kelly stepped up from 25 yards, curling a free-kick in off the post as he carves a reputation as a dead-ball specialist.

The second half began in much the same fashion, with Anderson dragging two shots towards Matthews when he really should have done better.

St Johnstone did have chances. Half-time substitute Graham Carey almost scored a brace, but he curled the ball over before seeing a half-volley cleared off the line.

Melker Hallberg watched his volley fly inches wide and Wright also missed a great chance when he placed a free header past a post.

Player of the Match - Stephen Kelly

Signing of the season? Livingston fans might say so. Maestro.

Livingston back to their best as Saints woes continue - analysis

David Martindale has often pondered what the right formula is for his starting XI. Where does he fit in Nouble, Anderson, Kelly and Bradley? Who misses out?

The answer is, seemingly, none of them. They were electric today, clicking instantly, giving each other confidence and teeing each other up.

It could have easily been more on a day that might be their performance of the season - although there are a few contenders, despite the dip in form in recent weeks.

As for St Johnstone, it is worrying times indeed. They're sliding down the table, winning only twice this calendar year. Five points from the bottom, they're looking ominously over their shoulders.

What's next?

Livingston visit Dundee United next Saturday while St Johnstone host Hibernian the same day (both 15:00 BST).

