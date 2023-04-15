Lincoln City v Port Vale

Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Port ValePort Vale
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|41
|24
|12
|5
|71
|32
|39
|84
|2
|Plymouth
|41
|25
|9
|7
|70
|44
|26
|84
|3
|Ipswich
|40
|23
|13
|4
|79
|32
|47
|82
|4
|Barnsley
|40
|24
|6
|10
|69
|37
|32
|78
|5
|Peterborough
|42
|22
|4
|16
|71
|49
|22
|70
|6
|Bolton
|40
|19
|11
|10
|54
|32
|22
|68
|7
|Derby
|41
|19
|11
|11
|62
|42
|20
|68
|8
|Wycombe
|41
|19
|8
|14
|55
|42
|13
|65
|9
|Portsmouth
|41
|16
|15
|10
|55
|45
|10
|63
|10
|Charlton
|41
|14
|13
|14
|62
|53
|9
|55
|11
|Shrewsbury
|40
|16
|7
|17
|48
|52
|-4
|55
|12
|Exeter
|42
|14
|12
|16
|59
|55
|4
|54
|13
|Lincoln City
|40
|11
|19
|10
|39
|41
|-2
|52
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|14
|9
|16
|53
|61
|-8
|51
|15
|Fleetwood
|41
|12
|14
|15
|45
|45
|0
|50
|16
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|10
|19
|35
|52
|-17
|46
|17
|Port Vale
|41
|12
|10
|19
|40
|60
|-20
|46
|18
|Burton
|39
|12
|9
|18
|51
|74
|-23
|45
|19
|MK Dons
|41
|11
|9
|21
|38
|58
|-20
|42
|20
|Oxford Utd
|40
|9
|13
|18
|40
|50
|-10
|40
|21
|Cambridge
|41
|11
|7
|23
|34
|61
|-27
|40
|22
|Accrington
|40
|9
|11
|20
|33
|66
|-33
|38
|23
|Morecambe
|42
|7
|14
|21
|38
|71
|-33
|35
|24
|Forest Green
|41
|6
|8
|27
|29
|76
|-47
|26
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the art of punditry and rank the best analysts
Panorama investigates the problems Margaret Thatcher's right-to-buy policy is causing 40 years on
Three single Kiwi women are in search of the man of their dreams in FBoy Island NZ
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.