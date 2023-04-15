Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City0PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0

Exeter City v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 15Chauke
  • 8Collins
  • 7Mitchell
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11White
  • 19Cox
  • 23Scott
  • 27Grounds
  • 33Woods

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Burton
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 24Earley
  • 18Azaz
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 9Hardie
  • 10Mayor
  • 20Randell
  • 26Wright
  • 28Matete
  • 32Parkes
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • ExeterExeter City0PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0
  • CambridgeCambridge United12:30PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00DerbyDerby County
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed412412571323984
2Plymouth41259770442684
3Ipswich402313479324782
4Barnsley402461069373278
5Peterborough412241571482370
6Bolton4019111054322268
7Derby4119111162422068
8Wycombe411981455421365
9Portsmouth4116151055451063
10Charlton411413146253955
11Shrewsbury40167174852-455
12Exeter421412165955454
13Lincoln City401119103941-252
14Bristol Rovers39149165361-851
15Fleetwood411214154545050
16Cheltenham411210193552-1746
17Port Vale411210194060-2046
18Burton39129185174-2345
19MK Dons41119213858-2042
20Oxford Utd40913184050-1040
21Accrington40911203366-3338
22Cambridge40107233361-2837
23Morecambe42714213871-3335
24Forest Green4168272976-4726
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC