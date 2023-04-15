Exeter City v Plymouth Argyle

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Blackman
- 26Sweeney
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 12Key
- 16Kite
- 15Chauke
- 8Collins
- 7Mitchell
- 9Stansfield
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 3Sparkes
- 11White
- 19Cox
- 23Scott
- 27Grounds
- 33Woods
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 25Burton
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 22Galloway
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 24Earley
- 18Azaz
- 16Cosgrove
- 11Ennis
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 9Hardie
- 10Mayor
- 20Randell
- 26Wright
- 28Matete
- 32Parkes
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home80%
- Away20%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.