Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45HullHull City
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6Morton
  • 10Dolan
  • 8Szmodics
  • 22Brereton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Brittain
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 36Wharton
  • 38Leonard

Hull

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Darlow
  • 2Coyle
  • 3Elder
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 9Sayyadmanesh
  • 24Seri
  • 27Slater
  • 14Vaughan
  • 18Traoré
  • 7Tufan

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Ebiowei
  • 15Woods
  • 20Pelkas
  • 35Simons
  • 45Taylor
Referee:
John Busby

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley412613278304891
2Sheff Utd412471064362879
3Luton422014853361774
4Middlesbrough422181379512871
5Millwall421811135041965
6Coventry421614125243962
7Blackburn40195164547-262
8Preston421711144147-662
9Sunderland421613136051961
10Norwich421710155547861
11West Brom411612135245760
12Watford421514135147459
13Swansea421511165759-256
14Bristol City421314155052-253
15Stoke421410185449552
16Hull411313154857-952
17Birmingham421311184553-850
18Rotherham411015164454-1045
19Huddersfield421110214160-1943
20QPR421110214067-2743
21Cardiff41119213450-1642
22Reading42139204362-1942
23Blackpool42911224467-2338
24Wigan42813213463-2934
View full Championship table

