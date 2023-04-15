Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading15:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium

Reading v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley402612278304890
2Sheff Utd412381061362577
3Middlesbrough422181379512871
4Luton411914851361571
5Millwall411711134841762
6Blackburn40195164547-262
7Preston411711134145-462
8Norwich421710155547861
9Coventry411514124943659
10Sunderland411513135850858
11West Brom401512135044657
12Watford411414134947256
13Bristol City411314145050053
14Swansea411411165659-353
15Stoke411410175347652
16Hull411313154857-952
17Birmingham411311174451-750
18Rotherham401015154452-845
19Cardiff411110203447-1343
20Huddersfield411110204159-1843
21QPR411110204064-2443
22Reading41138204362-1941
23Blackpool41811224367-2435
24Wigan41813203462-2834
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport