Vincent Kompany was appointed Burnley manager in June 2022

Burnley can "go for more" after achieving promotion back to the Premier League with seven games remaining, says manager Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets' 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Friday ensured Burnley's return to the top flight after one season away.

"We wanted to experience this at some point but quicker is better sometimes as well," Kompany, 36, said.

"They are celebrating like kids and that's fun to see."

Burnley need just 11 points from their final seven games to secure the Championship title, while 13 points will see them become the first Championship team to break the 100-point barrier since Leicester City in 2013-14.

"It's Easter and there's seven games to go and we're already celebrating. We didn't expect it," Kompany said.

"We can go for more now and that is the aim."

Burnley were relegated last year after six seasons in the top flight, with a number of key players subsequently leaving the club.

The club received a £65m loan from American finance company MSD Holdings, a "significant proportion" of which was said to have to be repaid after they fell out of the top flight.

That their financial issues have been overshadowed by their performance on the pitch is testament to the job Kompany has done, with the side winning 25 and losing just two of their 39 league matches so far.

Chairman Alan Pace praised the Belgian, describing the club's promotion straight back to the Premier League as a "complete surprise".

"This was not our plan. Vincent and I talked about it in the summer, we gave ourselves two, three years was our plan," he told Sky Sports.

"I think what you have seen is a lot of magic coming together."

Forward Ashley Barnes, who scored the Clarets' first goal, said this was the "end of my era as a Burnley player".

"I'm quite emotional to score," he told Sky Sports.

"It's time to move on. I'm delighted for the staff and players and the fans. They've been through some tough times and it's nice to give that back to them today.

"I'll enjoy every moment. The job is done but now we want to be champions and finish it off."