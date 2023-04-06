Close menu
Italian Serie A
LecceLecce1NapoliNapoli2

Lecce 1-2 Napoli: Own goal helps visitors go 19 points clear at top of Serie A table

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli are close to winning the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 with nine games left to play

Napoli are one step closer to claiming their first Serie A title in 33 years after a 2-1 win over Lecce gave them a 19-point lead over second-placed Lazio.

A Giovanni di Lorenzo header opened the scoring for Napoli before Federico di Francesco equalised after the break.

But Napoli found an own-goal winner when defender Antonino Gallo chested the ball and saw it slip through goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone's hands.

The visitors held on to bounce back from Sunday's 4-0 loss to AC Milan.

Elsewhere on Friday, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku missed a series of chances as Simone Inzaghi's side settled for a 1-1 draw after a 90th-minute Salernitana equaliser.

AC Milan, who were held to a goalless draw by Empoli, stay one point above their city rivals in third place.

Lazio host seventh-place Juventus on Saturday.

Line-ups

Lecce

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Falcone
  • 17GendreyBooked at 62mins
  • 6Baschirotto
  • 93UmtitiBooked at 86mins
  • 25Gallo
  • 16GonzàlezSubstituted forHelgasonat 71'minutes
  • 42Hjulmand
  • 32MalehSubstituted forAskildsenat 80'minutes
  • 28OudinSubstituted forStrefezza Rebelatoat 80'minutes
  • 77CeesaySubstituted forVoelkerling Perssonat 79'minutes
  • 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forBandaat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bleve
  • 4Romagnoli
  • 7Askildsen
  • 9Colombo
  • 13Tuia
  • 14Helgason
  • 18Ceccaroni
  • 21Brancolini
  • 22Banda
  • 27Strefezza Rebelato
  • 31Voelkerling Persson
  • 83Lemmens
  • 84Cassandro
  • 97Pezzella

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 6Mário RuiSubstituted forOliveraat 90+4'minutes
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 7Elmas
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 66'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forSimeoneat 65'minutesSubstituted forPolitanoat 82'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forZerbinat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 12Marfella
  • 17Olivera
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamLecceAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lecce 1, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lecce 1, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Stanislav Lobotka.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Mathías Olivera replaces Mário Rui.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  7. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli).

  8. Post update

    Kristoffer Askildsen (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Federico Baschirotto (Lecce).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Lecce. Lameck Banda replaces Federico Di Francesco.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli).

  13. Post update

    Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Samuel Umtiti (Lecce) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Askildsen (Lecce).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Giovanni Simeone because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli29242366214574
2Lazio28167544192555
3AC Milan29157748361252
4Inter Milan291631048331551
5Roma28155838261250
6Atalanta28146847321548
7Juventus28185546222444
8Bologna28117103636040
9Fiorentina28117103331240
10Torino28108103034-438
11Udinese2891183734338
12Sassuolo28107113641-537
13Monza2897123239-734
14Empoli29711112536-1132
15Salernitana29611123349-1629
16Lecce2969142535-1027
17Spezia28510132444-2025
18Hellas Verona2847172242-2019
19Sampdoria2836191647-3115
20Cremonese28110172352-2913
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport