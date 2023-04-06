Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli are close to winning the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 with nine games left to play

Napoli are one step closer to claiming their first Serie A title in 33 years after a 2-1 win over Lecce gave them a 19-point lead over second-placed Lazio.

A Giovanni di Lorenzo header opened the scoring for Napoli before Federico di Francesco equalised after the break.

But Napoli found an own-goal winner when defender Antonino Gallo chested the ball and saw it slip through goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone's hands.

The visitors held on to bounce back from Sunday's 4-0 loss to AC Milan.

Elsewhere on Friday, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku missed a series of chances as Simone Inzaghi's side settled for a 1-1 draw after a 90th-minute Salernitana equaliser.

AC Milan, who were held to a goalless draw by Empoli, stay one point above their city rivals in third place.

Lazio host seventh-place Juventus on Saturday.