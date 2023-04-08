Match ends, USA 2, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
The Republic of Ireland lost 2-0 to the USA in Texas as they build towards a first World Cup appearance this summer.
Irish defender Louise Quinn saw her header cleared off the line before Emily Fox hit the bottom corner for her first international goal on 37 minutes.
The world champions dominated the second half and Republic keeper Courtney Brosnan tipped Rose Lavelle's shot on to the post.
Lindsey Horan sealed the win from a penalty after she was fouled.
Denise O'Sullivan captained the Republic to mark her 100th cap while Sinead Farrelly made her debut for Vera Pauw's side in Austin.
The Republic made a bright start with Quinn heading over before the world number one team responded with Sophia Smith failing to connect with a dangerous cross and Horan stabbed wide from Lavelle's free-kick.
The visitors came closest to a goal when Quinn again connected with a Katie McCabe corner at the back post but Alex Morgan was on the line to make the clearance.
The visitors threatened again with Kyra Carusa getting a touch to Heather Payne's cross and forcing keeper Alyssa Naeher to claw the ball away from the line before three Irish shots were blocked by a desperate American defence.
Fox broke the deadlock by arrowing low and hard into the net from 20 yards with the Irish giving the defender too much space to line up her shot.
The USA were dealt a blow when Mallory Swanson was stretchered off with a knee injury before Carusa headed in just before the break but it was ruled out for offside.
The hosts seized control after the break and Trinity Rodman squandered three good openings before Brosnan stretched to make a vital touch and push Lavelle's deflected effort against the woodwork.
Lavelle saw another powerful drive blocked by McCabe and the home pressure finally paid off when Caldwell grabbed Horan's shirt in a challenge and the penalty was awarded.
Brosnan got a hand to the Lyon midfielder's spot-kick but failed to keep it out although she made an impressive save to deny Lavelle once again as the Americans pressed for a third.
It brings the Republic's nine-game unbeaten run to an end before the sides meet in St Louis on Tuesday for a second friendly.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23Fox
- 27Girma
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 67'minutes
- 16LavelleSubstituted forSanchezat 80'minutes
- 17SullivanSubstituted forErtzat 67'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 10Horan
- 11Smith
- 13MorganSubstituted forHatchat 67'minutes
- 9SwansonSubstituted forRodmanat 45+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Huerta
- 6Williams
- 7Hatch
- 8Ertz
- 14Sonnett
- 15Cook
- 18Murphy
- 21Franch
- 22Mewis
- 25Rodman
- 26Kornieck
R. of Ireland
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 14Payne
- 25MannionBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLittlejohnat 60'minutes
- 4Quinn
- 7Caldwell
- 11McCabe
- 28FarrellySubstituted forO'Gormanat 60'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
- 6Connolly
- 24ShevaSubstituted forO'Hanlonat 86'minutes
- 22Carusa
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 3Stapleton
- 5O'Riordan
- 8Littlejohn
- 9Barrett
- 12McLaughlin
- 13O'Gorman
- 15Quinn
- 16Moloney
- 17Finn
- 19Nolan
- 20Larkin
- 21Grant
- 23Walsh
- 26O'Hanlon
- Referee:
- Carly Shaw-MacLaren
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 2, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Alyssa Naeher.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Emily Fox.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Áine O'Gorman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Emily Sonnett.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Sanchez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emily Fox (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sophia Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Tara O'Hanlon replaces Marissa Sheva.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
Post update
Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Ashley Sanchez replaces Rose Lavelle.
Post update
Goal! USA 2, Republic of Ireland Women 0. Lindsey Horan (USA) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.