USA defender Emily Fox tackles Katie McCabe in Saturday's friendly in Austin, Texas

The Republic of Ireland lost 2-0 to the USA in Texas as they build towards a first World Cup appearance this summer.

Irish defender Louise Quinn saw her header cleared off the line before Emily Fox hit the bottom corner for her first international goal on 37 minutes.

The world champions dominated the second half and Republic keeper Courtney Brosnan tipped Rose Lavelle's shot on to the post.

Lindsey Horan sealed the win from a penalty after she was fouled.

Denise O'Sullivan captained the Republic to mark her 100th cap while Sinead Farrelly made her debut for Vera Pauw's side in Austin.

The Republic made a bright start with Quinn heading over before the world number one team responded with Sophia Smith failing to connect with a dangerous cross and Horan stabbed wide from Lavelle's free-kick.

The visitors came closest to a goal when Quinn again connected with a Katie McCabe corner at the back post but Alex Morgan was on the line to make the clearance.

Diane Caldwell gets hold of Lindsay Horan's short to concede the penalty

The visitors threatened again with Kyra Carusa getting a touch to Heather Payne's cross and forcing keeper Alyssa Naeher to claw the ball away from the line before three Irish shots were blocked by a desperate American defence.

Fox broke the deadlock by arrowing low and hard into the net from 20 yards with the Irish giving the defender too much space to line up her shot.

The USA were dealt a blow when Mallory Swanson was stretchered off with a knee injury before Carusa headed in just before the break but it was ruled out for offside.

The hosts seized control after the break and Trinity Rodman squandered three good openings before Brosnan stretched to make a vital touch and push Lavelle's deflected effort against the woodwork.

Lavelle saw another powerful drive blocked by McCabe and the home pressure finally paid off when Caldwell grabbed Horan's shirt in a challenge and the penalty was awarded.

Brosnan got a hand to the Lyon midfielder's spot-kick but failed to keep it out although she made an impressive save to deny Lavelle once again as the Americans pressed for a third.

It brings the Republic's nine-game unbeaten run to an end before the sides meet in St Louis on Tuesday for a second friendly.