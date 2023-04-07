Ebbsfleet United win title to seal National League return after three years
Ebbsfleet United were promoted back to the National League after clinching the National League South title on Friday.
Dominic Poleon's hat-trick gave the Kent club a 3-0 win over Oxford City.
A fourth successive league victory put the Fleet 24 points ahead of second-placed Dartford, who have six games of the campaign remaining.
Ebbsfleet were relegated from the top tier of non-league in 2019-20, and were beaten play-off finalists last season after finishing third in the table.
Manager Dennis Kutrieb said it was a "great feeling" to win promotion and added that his side were "deserved champions", having gone unbeaten in the league since 7 January.
"This means so much for so many people here," he told BBC Radio Kent.
"We will enjoy this very much because it was really hard work. Last year was a bit unfortunate for us, but to do it at home as we have done is amazing.
"The players deserve it and should celebrate now big-time."