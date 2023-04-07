Last updated on .From the section West Ham

David Moyes returned for a second spell as West Ham manager in December 2019

West Ham boss David Moyes says football is "like a drug" despite the pressure of being a manager.

A 5-1 home defeat by Newcastle on Wednesday left West Ham 15th in the Premier League, out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Despite scrutiny over his job, 59-year-old Moyes said he has no intention of walking away from the game.

"It's like a drug - I need it. Part of being a football manager is that you don't win all of the time," he said.

"Sometimes you have to lose and you have to try and learn to deal with it.

"But when you do lose, you've got to learn how to bounce back."

Moyes cited the recent returns of 75-year-old Roy Hodgson to Crystal Palace and 74-year-old Neil Warnock to Huddersfield as evidence of football's enduring appeal to managers.

"They continue to stay on it because they've got a great love for the game and they want to stay in it," said Moyes.

West Ham face 10th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Moyes said: "People said Everton was must not lose - and we won that one. They said Nottingham Forest was must not lose - and we won that one. Then it was Southampton - he has to win against Southampton.

"When you've put that title on us, we've stood up and been counted. If you're giving me that title again, I hope we can stand up and be counted this time."