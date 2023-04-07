Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Luis Diaz has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since joining from Porto in January 2022

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will make his return from injury against Leeds at Elland Road on 17 April, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

Diaz, 26, has been out since October with a knee problem.

The Colombia international has resumed full training but is unlikely to be risked against Arsenal on Sunday.

"Again, it looks good, everything is fine, but it was a long, long injury and so we have to be careful," said Klopp.

"The plan with Luis is that he will be available 100% for Leeds. We will probably not involve him for Sunday."

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to be available against the Premier League leaders this weekend after two months out with a hip injury.

Defender Virgil van Dijk is also in the squad after missing the midweek goalless draw with Chelsea through illness.

"Thiago looks slightly different. He was not out that long, trained now three, four times with the team and might be available but we have to check how he feels today," added Klopp.

"Virgil, completely normal, was back in training."