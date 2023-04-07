Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne took a big step towards a first Irish Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Glentoran as nearest rivals Linfield drew 0-0 with Crusaders.

Friday's results leave Larne seven points clear with four games left.

There was also big results at the bottom of the table as 10-man Newry City beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 and Dungannon Swifts drew 1-1 at Glenavon.

Bottom side Portadown beat Ballymena United 1-0 to move within five points of the Swifts.

Ronan Hale scored an injury-time equaliser as Cliftonville drew 2-2 with Coleraine in an entertaining match, a result which all but ends the Reds' hopes of winning the Gibson Cup.

The hosts started the brighter and were rewarded in the 15th minute when Tomas Cosgrove's cross was diverted into the path of Michael Glynn by Paul O'Neill and the left back calmly slotted past Aaron McCarey to give his side the lead.

Tiernan Lynch's men doubled their lead minutes later when Glynn turned from goalsorer to provider. The winger's cross found striker Lee Bonis who took the ball down, turned in the penalty area and fired into the top corner as Inver Park erupted.

Larne had further chances to add to their lead in the second half when Leroy Millar crossed the ball along the six-yard area to be slotted home but he failed to find a red shirt, and Bonis would miss a guilt edge chance to wrap up the game in the 82nd minute when he shot wide from six-yards when it looked easier to score following Cosgrove's superb cross.

Glentoran did have the ball in the Larne net in stoppage time but Conor McMenamin was adjudged to have been offside as the hosts took a big step towards the title.

Linfield held by Crues

Linfield's bid for a fifth consecutive title bid took a hammer blow as David Healy's men failed to beat a resolute Crusaders side.

In a first half of few chances it was the Crues who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Jordan Forsythe struck a sweet free-kick from 25-yards, which rattled the crossbar to the relief of Chris Johns in the Linfield goal.

The Blues' best chance of the first half came from a Kirk Millar free-kick which was played towards the unmarked Jimmy Callacher but the defender could not direct his header on target.

Linfield though they had scored 10 minutes int the second half through Kyle McClean, however, much to the frustration of the Windsor Park crowd the goal was disallowed due to Ethan Devine being offside in the build-up.

The host struck the woodwork with just six minutes remaining as Sam Roscoe rose well at the back post but his header struck the upright before Callacher spurned another gilt-edged opportunity to steal three points in injury time.

Hale rescues Cliftonville

It was honours even at Solitude where it finished 2-2 between Cliftonville and Coleraine for a fourth successive time this season as Hale scored an injury-time equaliser for the Reds, who are now nine points off Larne.

Coleraine struck first after just four minutes through Lyndon Kane, who raced on to a pass from striker Matthew Shevlin to blast the ball past Nathan Gartside from 30 yards.

The Cliftonville goalkeeper did get a hand to the shot but it wasn't enough to prevent Kane opening his goalscoring account for the season.

The Reds squandered several good opportunities but levelled in first-half injury-time when Hale curled home a superb effort from the edge of the area.

Hale and Ryan Curran went close to scoring in the opening stages of the second half but it was Coleraine who went in front against the run of play on the hour.

Jamie Glackin capitalised on some slack defending before playing in Andrew Scott, who had the simple task of guiding the ball past Gartside from close range.

Coleraine were undone in added time when Hale's free-kick from the edge of the penalty area was deflected past a helpless Gareth Deane.

Newry boost survival hopes

Ten-man Newry City defeated Carrick Rangers 2-0 at Taylors Avenue to boost their hopes of remaining in the Irish Premiership next season.

Before kick-off, both teams remembered Aodhan Gillen, who passed away on Thursday after being hit by a car on 14 March, with a touching tribute. The 22-year-old had joined Championship club Dundela in January from Carrick.

On the pitch, Newry took the lead when James Teelan converted a counter attack in the 25th minute, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Ryan McGivern was dismissed for hauling down Emmett McGuckin on 33 minutes.

However, Newry doubled their lead three minutes later when Teelan scored his second of the game and Darren Mullen's side held on for a crucial victory despite Carrick midfielder Kyle Chery hitting the crossbar in the second half.

The win leaves Newry in 10th place, but they move two points clear of Dungannon Swifts in the relegation/promotion play-off place.

Dungannon snatch crucial point at Glenavon

Glenavon opened the scoring after just eight minutes when the in-form Matthew Fitzpatrick took advantage of mix-up in the Dungannon defence between Dean Curry and keeper Declan Dunne to fire home from inside the box.

The Lurgan Blues spurned chances to double their lead as Jack Malone struck the crossbar and 16-year-old Cohen Henderson volleyed wide.

The Swifts thought they had equalised when Jordan Jenkins found the back of the net but the effort was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

However, the visitors did level in the 81st minute when substitute Corey Smith jumped highest to connect with James Knowles' corner and nodded the ball into the back of the net as the 18-year-old scored his first goal for the Swifts.

Portadown can still beat drop with win

Portadown's hopes of avoiding automatic relegation remain intact afte a crucial 1-0 victory over Ballymena United kept them within touching distance of the Swifts.

Cathair Friel's tenth-minute header from Alberto Balde's corner proved decisive, as the bottom placed club earned a deserved victory over the Irish Cup finalists.

The home team made a bright start and Jordan Gibson's early effort was saved by Ballymena's 16-year-old goalkeeper Marcus Thompson. The teenager was then called upon to touch a Friel shot around the post, but from Balde's subsequent corner Friel's near post glancing header broke the deadlock.

Ballymena could not muster a shot on target in the entire first half, but they came close a minute into the second period when Kenny Kane dragged his shot narrowly wide.

Ross Redman then struck the foot of the post from a free kick but they could not find an equaliser. Portadown were denied a second when Ballymena's debutant goalkeeper Thompson saved a late penalty from Balde as the Ports eased to what may still prove to be a crucial victory.