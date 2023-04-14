Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Luis 'Duk' Lopes netted his 18th goal in all competitions to send Aberdeen ahead in Dingwall

Resurgent Aberdeen notched up their sixth win in a row to move five points clear of Hearts in third place as struggling Ross County were beaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes guided in the only goal of the game in the Highlands as the visitors continued their impressive revival under Barry Robson.

But the Pittodrie club survived a late bombardment after captain Graeme Shinnie's injury-time red card.

County remain in 11th place.

The hosts, who started brightly, rarely tested Kelle Roos in the Aberdeen goal, and could finish the weekend bottom of the table if Dundee United defeat Motherwell on Saturday.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Ross County Formation 3-5-2 1 Laidlaw 15 Watson 30 Smith 5 Baldwin 11 Sims 2 Randall 14 Loturi 42 Kenneh 16 Harmon 26 White 17 Murray 1 Laidlaw

15 Watson

30 Smith

5 Baldwin

11 Sims Substituted for Stones at 77' minutes

2 Randall Booked at 89mins

14 Loturi Substituted for Edwards at 73' minutes

42 Kenneh Substituted for Dhanda at 45' minutes

16 Harmon

26 White

17 Murray Substitutes 3 Purrington

7 Edwards

9 Samuel

10 Dhanda

21 Munro

35 MacPhee

36 Williamson

49 Stones Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 24 Roos 18 Pollock 27 MacDonald 4 Scales 2 McCrorie 23 Duncan 20 Clarkson 6 Shinnie 17 Hayes 9 Miovski 11 de Barros Lopes 24 Roos

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald

4 Scales

2 McCrorie

23 Duncan Booked at 78mins

20 Clarkson

6 Shinnie Booked at 90mins

17 Hayes Booked at 26mins

9 Miovski Substituted for Watkins at 57' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Substituted for Coulson at 90' minutes Substitutes 1 Lewis

3 MacKenzie

10 Markanday

14 Myslovic

15 Watkins

22 Coulson

25 Richardson

33 Kennedy

36 Bavidge Referee: Euan Anderson Attendance: 6,619 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1. Post update Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Scales. Post update Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matthew Pollock. Post update Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Dylan Smith (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Dismissal Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the red card. Post update VAR Decision: Card upgraded Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen). Post update Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen). Post update Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Hayden Coulson replaces Duk. Booking Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County). Post update Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Post update Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross. Post update Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jonny Hayes. Post update Attempt missed. Josh Stones (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Post update Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward