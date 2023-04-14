Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0AberdeenAberdeen1

Ross County 0-1 Aberdeen: Duk scores to increase Pittodrie club's lead over Hearts

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Duk scoring against Ross Laidlaw in the Ross County goal
Luis 'Duk' Lopes netted his 18th goal in all competitions to send Aberdeen ahead in Dingwall

Resurgent Aberdeen notched up their sixth win in a row to move five points clear of Hearts in third place as struggling Ross County were beaten in the Scottish Premiership.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes guided in the only goal of the game in the Highlands as the visitors continued their impressive revival under Barry Robson.

But the Pittodrie club survived a late bombardment after captain Graeme Shinnie's injury-time red card.

County remain in 11th place.

The hosts, who started brightly, rarely tested Kelle Roos in the Aberdeen goal, and could finish the weekend bottom of the table if Dundee United defeat Motherwell on Saturday.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 30Smith
  • 5Baldwin
  • 11SimsSubstituted forStonesat 77'minutes
  • 2RandallBooked at 89mins
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forEdwardsat 73'minutes
  • 42KennehSubstituted forDhandaat 45'minutes
  • 16Harmon
  • 26White
  • 17Murray

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 7Edwards
  • 9Samuel
  • 10Dhanda
  • 21Munro
  • 35MacPhee
  • 36Williamson
  • 49Stones

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4Scales
  • 2McCrorie
  • 23DuncanBooked at 78mins
  • 20Clarkson
  • 6ShinnieBooked at 90mins
  • 17HayesBooked at 26mins
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 57'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forCoulsonat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 22Coulson
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
6,619

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Smith (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Dismissal

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the red card.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Hayden Coulson replaces Duk.

  12. Booking

    Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Stones (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers31244376304676
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts31136125047345
5St Mirren31128113642-644
6Hibernian31124154751-440
7Livingston31116143150-1939
8Motherwell31106154245-336
9St Johnstone3195173351-1832
10Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
11Ross County3276192746-1927
12Dundee Utd3167183257-2525
View full Scottish Premiership table

