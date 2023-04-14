Match ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.
Resurgent Aberdeen notched up their sixth win in a row to move five points clear of Hearts in third place as struggling Ross County were beaten in the Scottish Premiership.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes guided in the only goal of the game in the Highlands as the visitors continued their impressive revival under Barry Robson.
But the Pittodrie club survived a late bombardment after captain Graeme Shinnie's injury-time red card.
County remain in 11th place.
The hosts, who started brightly, rarely tested Kelle Roos in the Aberdeen goal, and could finish the weekend bottom of the table if Dundee United defeat Motherwell on Saturday.
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 15Watson
- 30Smith
- 5Baldwin
- 11SimsSubstituted forStonesat 77'minutes
- 2RandallBooked at 89mins
- 14LoturiSubstituted forEdwardsat 73'minutes
- 42KennehSubstituted forDhandaat 45'minutes
- 16Harmon
- 26White
- 17Murray
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 7Edwards
- 9Samuel
- 10Dhanda
- 21Munro
- 35MacPhee
- 36Williamson
- 49Stones
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 18Pollock
- 27MacDonald
- 4Scales
- 2McCrorie
- 23DuncanBooked at 78mins
- 20Clarkson
- 6ShinnieBooked at 90mins
- 17HayesBooked at 26mins
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 57'minutes
- 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forCoulsonat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 3MacKenzie
- 10Markanday
- 14Myslovic
- 15Watkins
- 22Coulson
- 25Richardson
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 6,619
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Scales.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dylan Smith (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Hayden Coulson replaces Duk.
Booking
Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Stones (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number42Player nameKennehAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number17Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.24
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
3.47
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number49Player nameStonesAverage rating
4.82
Aberdeen
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number18Player namePollockAverage rating
8.78
- Squad number27Player nameMacDonaldAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
8.65
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
8.38
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number6Player nameShinnieAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
8.78
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
9.05
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
6.29