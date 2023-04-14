Ross County v Aberdeen team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County are expected to be without eight players against Aberdeen in Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

Eamonn Brophy, Ross Callachan, Yan Dhanda, Gwion Edwards, Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Alex Samuel and Jordan Tillson are unavailable but captain Jack Baldwin returns from suspension.

Aberdeen also have their skipper, Graeme Shinnie, back from a ban. Callum Roberts has returned to training while Connor Barron will have a groin issue checked.

Did you know? Ross County are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen, who have lost just one of their past seven league away games at County.

