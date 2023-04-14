Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County19:45AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Aberdeen team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County are expected to be without eight players against Aberdeen in Friday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

Eamonn Brophy, Ross Callachan, Yan Dhanda, Gwion Edwards, Ben Paton, Ben Purrington, Alex Samuel and Jordan Tillson are unavailable but captain Jack Baldwin returns from suspension.

Aberdeen also have their skipper, Graeme Shinnie, back from a ban. Callum Roberts has returned to training while Connor Barron will have a groin issue checked.

Did you know? Ross County are unbeaten in six league meetings with Aberdeen, who have lost just one of their past seven league away games at County.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic31291198237588
2Rangers31244376304676
3Aberdeen31152144952-347
4Hearts31136125047345
5St Mirren31128113642-644
6Hibernian31124154751-440
7Livingston31116143150-1939
8Motherwell31106154245-336
9St Johnstone3195173351-1832
10Kilmarnock3177172654-2828
11Ross County3176182745-1827
12Dundee Utd3167183257-2525
