Middlesbrough v Norwich City

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough20:00NorwichNorwich City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|40
|26
|12
|2
|78
|30
|48
|90
|2
|Sheff Utd
|40
|23
|7
|10
|60
|35
|25
|76
|3
|Luton
|41
|19
|14
|8
|51
|36
|15
|71
|4
|Middlesbrough
|41
|20
|8
|13
|74
|50
|24
|68
|5
|Millwall
|41
|17
|11
|13
|48
|41
|7
|62
|6
|Blackburn
|40
|19
|5
|16
|45
|47
|-2
|62
|7
|Preston
|41
|17
|11
|13
|41
|45
|-4
|62
|8
|Norwich
|41
|17
|10
|14
|54
|42
|12
|61
|9
|Coventry
|41
|15
|14
|12
|49
|43
|6
|59
|10
|Sunderland
|41
|15
|13
|13
|58
|50
|8
|58
|11
|West Brom
|40
|15
|12
|13
|50
|44
|6
|57
|12
|Watford
|41
|14
|14
|13
|49
|47
|2
|56
|13
|Bristol City
|41
|13
|14
|14
|50
|50
|0
|53
|14
|Swansea
|41
|14
|11
|16
|56
|59
|-3
|53
|15
|Stoke
|41
|14
|10
|17
|53
|47
|6
|52
|16
|Hull
|41
|13
|13
|15
|48
|57
|-9
|52
|17
|Birmingham
|41
|13
|11
|17
|44
|51
|-7
|50
|18
|Rotherham
|40
|10
|15
|15
|44
|52
|-8
|45
|19
|Huddersfield
|41
|11
|10
|20
|41
|59
|-18
|43
|20
|QPR
|41
|11
|10
|20
|40
|64
|-24
|43
|21
|Cardiff
|40
|11
|9
|20
|33
|46
|-13
|42
|22
|Reading
|41
|13
|8
|20
|43
|62
|-19
|41
|23
|Blackpool
|41
|8
|11
|22
|43
|67
|-24
|35
|24
|Wigan
|41
|8
|13
|20
|34
|62
|-28
|34
After Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus calls the bidding situation for Manchester United a "farce", BBC Sport's Simon Stone looks at where the sale of the club stands.