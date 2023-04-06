Last updated on .From the section Scotland

International friendly: Australia v Scotland Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London Date: Friday, 7 April Kick-off: 13:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba; live text coverage on BBC Sport website.

Claire Emslie will captain Scotland as she wins her 50th cap in Friday's friendly against Australia on London.

The Angel City winger, 29, takes over from Rachel Corsie, who misses out through injury.

"It will be a really proud moment, a great honour, obviously," the former Manchester City and Everton player said.

"I've spoken to Rachel quite a lot, she is so inspiring, and she told me just to be myself."

Emslie, who started her career at Hibernian, has scored 11 international goals.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa described her as an "exceptional character".

"She's a very experienced player who's played in several countries, she knows very well the standards that are required for this level.

"She's a competitor, a great example of what we want in our team. It's an honour for me to give her that leadership and responsibility."

Emslie spent time on loan with Melbourne City, helping them win the title in 2019-20.

"Australia have been a really good side for the last few years," she said. "They've got Sam Kerr, who is always dangerous.

"I've played with a few of them during my time at Melbourne, so I've been dishing out everything I can to the squad.

"We know it will be tough. It's a challenge and that's exciting."

Martinez Losa spoke of "unity and good spirit" in the squad, which includes Rangers duo Emma Watson and Kathy Hill for the first time.

"Australia are ranked 10 in world and they are preparing for their own World Cup," he said. "There has been incredible investment to promote the Matildas.

"Progress for us comes by facing these opponents.

"We always prepare to win. We also have to evaluate the process we are going through and give experience to young players for the future.

"Right now it's about energy, being positive, and finding consistency."