National League news - April 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from March.

6 April

Maidstone United defender Sam Bone has extended his stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old has made 16 appearances, scoring two goals, since joining the club in January after leaving League of Ireland side Dundalk.