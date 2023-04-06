Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty while Mary Earps saved Tamires' spot-kick

England captain Leah Williamson "wasn't worried at all" about penalties as they beat Brazil in a shootout to claim the inaugural women's Finalissima trophy.

The game went to spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw - with Ella Toone's first-half goal for England cancelled out in stoppage time by Andressa Alves.

Williamson said she was confident before the shootout.

"When we looked at the list [of takers], we thought: 'Those players are incredible for us'," she told ITV.

"Mary [Earps], we know how good she is in goal. So actually I wasn't worried at all."

"Everybody is ready to step up and take responsibility, and the execution was perfect."

Williamson, who captained the Lionesses as they won Euro 2022 last July, acknowledged Brazil's dominance of the second half.

She said: "I know a few of the girls have said it: We didn't come out in the way we should have [after half-time].

"We were rocky, complacent, not good on the ball.

"A team like Brazil, if you give them an inch they will take it."

'I was ready to take it' - Kelly

England won the shootout 4-2, as Brazil failed with two of their four kicks before Chloe Kelly calmly slotted home the hosts' fifth in front of 83,132 fans at Wembley.

It was another significant Wembley moment in an England shirt for the Manchester City forward, who scored the extra-time winner as Germany were defeated 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final.

"She's made for [the big moments]," Williamson said.

"Everything about Chloe's character, she embraces that and she doesn't mind the attention because she backs herself."

Kelly told ITV: "I was just excited for it, I calmed myself down and was ready to take it.

"I looked the keeper in the eye and just thought I was going to score."

Kelly added: "It's great being back here at Wembley in front of our home fans. They were brilliant again tonight.

"This feels like home for me."

'I wouldn't change it for the world' - Earps

It was a night of mixed emotions for Mary Earps, having fumbled the ball for Brazil's equaliser before making a crucial save in the shootout.

"I'm just relieved. That just sums up goalkeeping in five minutes," Earps told ITV.

"I was disappointed with the goal, I would have preferred the clean sheet, but I really wanted to make it up to the girls."

It's been quite the journey for the Manchester United goalkeeper who had considered retirement a few years ago after being dropped from the England squad.

"I just pinch myself," she said.

"I feel so lucky to do what I love. I wouldn't change it for the world, even when you have wobbles like tonight."

The Finalissima victory gave England their second trophy of 2023, following their success in the Arnold Clark Cup. They face a friendly against Australia at Brentford next Tuesday, before attention turns to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, to be held in July and August.

"I think we're made of great people in this team, staff and players. It's about moving forward and being ready for July," Kelly said."It was another challenge here tonight but we're building momentum and we'll keep moving forward now."