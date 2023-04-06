Brentford 'deeply troubled' after fan arrested for allegedly using racist language towards another supporter
Brentford say they are "deeply troubled and disappointed" after a fan was arrested for allegedly using racist and discriminatory language towards another Bees supporter during Wednesday's defeat by Manchester United.
The club said they would "co-operate fully" with the police investigation and may impose sanctions depending on the outcome.
They added that "this behaviour is completely unacceptable".
Brentford lost 1-0 at Old Trafford.
"We want to take this opportunity to reiterate our stance on racism and discrimination," the club said in a statement.
"We will not tolerate any form of hate speech or abusive behaviour at our matches, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that everyone who attends our games feels welcome.
"While incidents like this are very rare with Brentford fans, one is still too many.
"We understand that there is still much work to be done to combat racism in football and in society as a whole. We are committed to playing our part in this ongoing fight, and we invite all of our fans to join us in creating a future where everyone is treated with respect, regardless of their background or faiths."
