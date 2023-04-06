Frank Lampard won 44 of his 84 games at Chelsea during his first spell in charge

He's back.

801 days after being shown the door at Stamford Bridge by previous owner Roman Abramovich, Frank Lampard has been put in charge at Chelsea once again.

Given his turbulent experiences at relegation-haunted Everton, it is an intriguing interim appointment by the Blues' board.

We asked our Chelsea fan writer for his view and sifted through hundreds of messages sent to BBC Sport by supporters reacting to the news.

'More support than Potter ever had'

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

If ever there was proof that time was a flat circle, it would be Frank Lampard taking over a struggling Chelsea team mid-season and defying the critics by going on to win another Champions League title.

With little to play for in the Premier League - a factor that takes the pressure off - Lampard can focus on gameplans with a group of players that still know how to win in Europe at least, starting against a Real Madrid team the Blues really should have knocked out in consecutive seasons.

One can argue Lampard's is a crowd-pleaser of an appointment, but in this case he really does "know the club" and the ins and outs of coaching at Cobham.

He will also walk in the door with more support from the players - new and old - than Graham Potter ever had, even if that reflects badly on some given the mocking leaks after Potter's sacking.

Lampard will undoubtedly be under instruction from management on how to proceed with his oversized squad as no less than eight players will have to be gone from next season's group of 25. We might even see more game time for some less-established academy players too.

From the board's perspective, this gives them breathing space to proceed with their search for a long-term appointment, while how the players react to playing under Lampard will showcase who is deserving of a place in the team and who is not.

From Lampard's perspective, he is in a win-win situation - if results don't improve, it was because of the mess he inherited, and if they do it will highlight his strengths as a coach again.

For everyone else at the club and supporters too, at least we can move on from this episode and concentrate on trying to bring some smiles back to the Bridge this year.

Fan views - 'Sensible' or a 'headless-chicken move'?

Sal: Delighted that Lampard has been appointed. Essence of the team is still one that Thomas Tuchel inherited from him. He is a decent, honest, hard-working man and there is much affection for him at Chelsea. Can he command the respect and support of the more recent imports? Hopefully yes, with the support of the young Chelsea talent he originally gave a chance to.

Paul: Headless chicken move. Lampard will always be a nice guy and a great former Chelsea player but he is not management material and has failed in every job he has been in.

Fossie: Actually I think this is a shrewd move by the owners and by Frank. With this appointment, they have got someone who every Chelsea supporter loves. For Frank and for the owners, as so little is expected now of Chelsea this season, both have got everything to gain, and nothing to lose.

Jonny: As interim appointments go, this looks a sensible one and I'm happy with it. He should hopefully give a morale boost to the whole club and the kind of emotion that Frank brings out in the players and fans is the type that can inspire a Champions League run. He will hopefully help get Mason Mount back to his best and to sign a new contract!

Lewis: It's a good decision. Lampard is well respected at the club and can bring out the best in some players. Mount can also regain his confidence under Lampard and since we've got nothing left to lose apart from the Champions League, he is a good choice. The only worry is this does feel like a random decision from the owners and a little bit of a gamble.

Andy: To be quite honest I think it's a backwards step in a terrible and frustrating season. We need someone who has a voice to the players like Jose Mourinho. Todd Boehly has made our club a laughing stock.