Stevenage

Thimothee Lo-Tutala joined Hull City last summer

Stevenage have signed Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on a week-long emergency loan.

The 20-year-old former Tottenham keeper joins the League Two side after loanee Jon McCracken returned to parent club Norwich after suffering an injury in last week's draw at Northampton.

McCracken had made only five appearances, having joined on an emergency deal in March.

France Under-20 international Lo-Tutala is yet to play a senior game for Hull.

