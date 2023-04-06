Jay Stansfield had to be carried off after being hurt at Fleetwood Town

Exeter City assistant manager Kevin Nicholson says the club are relieved the knee injury suffered by Jay Stansfield at Fleetwood is not serious.

The 20-year-old Fulham loanee was stretchered off midway through the second half but scans and tests at his parent club show no serious damage.

Stansfield has impressed in recent weeks, earning a nomination for League One player of the month for March.

"He's not going to be out for any considerable length of time," he said.

Nicholson added: "We're all happy and relieved because he's been in great form, he's a great lad as we know and it'd be great for him to see the season out, which we think he's going to do now."

Stansfield has scored six goals and provided a further seven assists this season after returning to the club where he first played in the academy, and for whom his late father Adam was a successful goalscorer.

He got two goals and two more assists in March as Exeter recorded impressive wins over Barnsley, Accrington and Lincoln City to earn his nomination.

"It's fully deserved," Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon.

"His assists and goals are what everybody always talks about, but his overall contribution in games has never been in question.

"His work-rate, his understanding, what he does off the ball, he's just an all-round good, intelligent footballer.

"The thing in his world is that goals and assists are what everybody looks at, and what he probably prides himself on, but we've been saying for months 'with what you bring to the team, don't stress about goals, they'll come' but everything else is where he needs to be."