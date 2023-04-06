Vincent Kompany's Burnley team could clinch automatic promotion from the Championship if results go their way on Friday

Vincent Kompany says the pain of relegation is helping to drive Burnley over the promotion finish line.

The Clarets dropped out of the Premier League last May and Kompany was brought in to overhaul the club.

He has been a spectacular success as manager, with Burnley on the brink of clinching an automatic return.

The Lancashire club can secure a top-two place on Friday if Luton fail to win at Millwall and then Burnley win at Middlesbrough in the evening kick-off.

Kompany has made sweeping changes at Turf Moor, losing 11 players from the squad that suffered the drop 11 months ago, and bringing in 14 new faces.

The manager says that the club itself, and surviving players Jay Rodriguez, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes, have tapped into the hurt from last season's failure.

"They still live with that. They still live with not only wanting to perform and win, but to prove [they are good enough]," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"That still lives in the building, it's not a pain we try to turn a blind eye to, it's a type of pain we try to use to our advantage because it pushes you the extra yard.

"No doubt every single game they play they are wanting to show they belong in the higher division, and that approach helps us as well."

If Luton win, taking a point at the Riverside would leave the Clarets in a position where they would clinch promotion if they beat second-placed Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Monday night.

In that scenario, they could even be promoted on Monday before they play, if Boro and Luton both fail to win their afternoon games.

"They're the two toughest games we could have in the division, so in terms of finishing strongly you can't have it more difficult than when you have these two teams ahead of you, but it's something we look forward to," Kompany said.