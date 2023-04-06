Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson has scored seven goals for Cardiff this season

Cardiff City top scorer Callum Robinson could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old has hit eight goals this term, but has been sidelined since February with a hamstring problem.

Now manager Sabri Lamouchi fears the Republic of Ireland forward may miss the rest of Cardiff's battle against Championship relegation.

"I am worried and I am afraid (he will be out) until the end of the season," Lamouchi said.

"We have a lot of games in April and in one month everything will be finished, so when you stop for more than one month you need a minimum one month to come back.

"I prefer to be honest. He is doing his best to come back as soon as possible, he is working morning and afternoon but probably it will not be enough.

"I hope that is not the case, I hope he will be back for the Rotherham, Huddersfield and Burnley games, the last three games."

Robinson, 28, joined Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion in September and has seven goals, five of them in the league for his club, plus another for the Republic in their friendly win over Malta.

Cardiff are the lowest scorers in the Championship with just 30 goals from their 38 games, and the Bluebirds are 21st in the table - outside the bottom three on goal difference only.

On Good Friday they travel to face fellow strugglers Blackpool who are 23rd, four points adrift of Cardiff.

Lamouchi confirmed former Tottenham Hotspur striker Keon Etete is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, but could be back for Easter Monday's home game with Sunderland.

Wide man Callum O'Dowda is a "big doubt" with a groin injury, sustained on international duty for the Republic of Ireland and which forced him off at half-time in the 3-2 derby defeat by Swansea City.

Reading's six point deduction for breaching financial regulations means they are now only one point ahead of Cardiff. Lamouchi believes the fight for Championship survival is going to the wire, but knows Friday's game is huge.

"Its three points but I can understand the importance of the game. Of course, a positive result would be fantastic for us, a negative result would be fantastic for them, but not a disaster for us.

"Like I said a couple of weeks ago, this battle for safety will be between five or six teams. So it will be a big battle to the end."