Sabri Lamouchi said striker Conor Wickham would be available against Blackpool on Friday

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi has branded Conor Wickham "absolutely stupid" after a video appeared to show the striker inhaling laughing gas.

Wickham is seen in the video holding a balloon to his mouth while inhaling and exhaling.

The club are investigating the video that was posted to his Instagram soon after Cardiff's loss to rivals Swansea.

"First of all it was absolutely stupid, even if it was his birthday after the derby," Lamouchi said.

He added: "I spoke with him, he was absolutely devastated and sorry. He asked to apologise to the players, to the club, to the fans publicly and also in the locker room.

"I said to him we have a lot of problems to manage, so I don't need more problems to create more tension, because we have only one goal and it is to save the club and play in the Championship next season, because the club deserves it.

"We are where we are for many reasons, many mistakes. This was a big mistake as well."

The video has since been deleted, with Wickham saying he "understood his responsibility as a professional."

However it had already drawn strong criticism from fans, with Wickham joining others singing and dancing in a car hours after the injury-time 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea.

Former Leeds United and Crystal Palace player Wickham, 30, joined Cardiff as a free agent in January for the rest of season following a successful trial.

Lamouchi said the club are yet to decide whether to sanction the player but maintained a distinction must be made between what is legal and illegal.

"Illegal and the club would take the radical decision. Me too, because if it's not legal you don't have any chance," he said,

"If you are doing something wrong you have to pay the consequence - but this is not the case."

However Lamouchi was surprised by Wickham's actions.

He added: "He is not so young, he is a mature player.

"Our business is a different world. Unfortunately the mentality changes, social media is not what it was like 20 years ago. So we need to take care about that.

"It is dangerous for [players], for the image and for the club. So they need to manage that. But to make a career without any mistakes is also difficult."

Lamouchi said Wickham would be available for a crucial relegation match against fellow strugglers Blackpool on Friday.

Cardiff outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference after just one win in their last five games. Blackpool are four points behind in 23rd place.