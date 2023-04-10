Monday's National League reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Altrincham 0-1 Gateshead

Marcus Dinanga handed Gateshead a fifth-consecutive victory in the National League, scoring the only goal of the game away to Altrincham.

Dinanga has had two spells with the Robins and proved he knew exactly how to find the target at Moss Lane, stepping up to convert in the 33rd minute.

That proved the only goal despite the best efforts of both sides, with Connor Pani and Joe Hugill hitting the crossbar in quick succession and a couple of strong penalty appeals waved away.

Altrincham came within a whisker of a spot-kick deep in injury-time but had to make do with a free-kick right on the edge of the box which went unconverted.

They ended up going the same way as Aldershot, Dagenham, Yeovil and Scunthorpe as the Tynesiders continued their impressive winning form.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Bromley 1-1 Boreham Wood

Goals from Michael Cheek and Lee Ndlovu cancelled each other out in the space of two minutes as National League play-off hopefuls Bromley and Boreham Wood settled for a 1-1 draw.

Cheek opened the scoring in the 24th minute when he struck for the 14th time this season, but Boreham Wood's response was swift and decisive.

Ndlovu shouldered the responsibility, taking possession on the edge of the area before drilling low into the bottom corner to level for the visitors, who sit below Eastleigh in seventh.

Erico Sousa saw a late effort well saved and Adam Marriott headed wide from a good position for the hosts, who remain eighth.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Chesterfield

Liam Mandeville grabbed the match-winning goal as Chesterfield strengthened their grasp on fourth spot in the National League with a 1-0 win at Dagenham.

Mandeville was in the right place at the right time to nod home a neat cross from Ollie Banks in the 71st minute and seal the points for Paul Cook's side.

The teams had been tied up to that point, though the Spireites came within a few inches of breaking the deadlock in wonderful fashion when Joe Quigley controlled the ball with his chest and lashed against the crossbar.

Darren Oldaker also hit the post for Chesterfield in added time, while a late goalmouth scramble was snuffed out with Inih Effiong chasing an equaliser.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Eastleigh 3-3 Aldershot Town

Tahvon Campbell's late equaliser denied promotion-chasing Eastleigh victory as their National League clash with Aldershot finished 3-3.

Campbell nodded in Jack Barham's cross in the 87th minute to deny an Eastleigh side who had gone into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes with Danny Whitehall setting up first Charlie Carter and then Ousseynou Cisse.

But only four minutes after the second went in Aldershot pulled one back when Barham's 25-yard shot went in off the post.

Gerry McDonagh restored Eastleigh's two-goal advantage, turning in a free-kick just before the break, and they were happy to see the assistant's flag go up as Barham found the back of the net again in first-half stoppage time.

But Aldershot did get back into it when Corey Jordan scored six minutes into the second half, and after Alfie Lloyd fired over an open goal on the hour mark, Campbell's late goal made them pay.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Maidenhead United 1-3 Torquay United

Relegation-battling Torquay edged closer to safety as Frank Nouble's second-half double helped them to a 3-1 win away to Maidenhead.

Torquay took the lead on the cusp of half-time with Aaron Jarvis turning a Jack Stobbs cross into the net.

And they needed only three minutes of the second half to double their lead through Nouble.

Nouble then added his second and Torquay's third in the 72nd minute, although the three-goal advantage lasted only a few minutes before Shawn McCoulsky pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Maidstone United 0-0 Barnet

Promotion-chasing Barnet were made to fight for a point in a goalless draw away to basement-dwellers Maidstone United.

Barnet went close to taking the lead in the 22nd minute when Sam Bone cleared an effort off the line in a crowded box before Idris Kanu sent the rebound over.

But the second half saw Maidstone go close to winning it twice. First Kevin Berkoe found himself in space and tried to pick out the top corner, bringing a good save from Laurie Walker.

Then Dominic Odusanya got up to meet a corner but saw his header go agonisingly wide of the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Scunthorpe United 0-2 Oldham Athletic

Scunthorpe United's second successive relegation was confirmed after they fell to a home defeat against Oldham Athletic.

The Iron, who were relegated from the Football League along with the Latics last season, will play in National League North next season.

The visitors opened the scoring five minutes before half-time through Devarn Green.

Scunthorpe almost hit back immediately when the ball fell to Will Smith inside the box after a great passing move but his effort from six yards was well saved by Magnus Norman.

Oldham were awarded a penalty when Bassala Sambou attempted to get on the end of a long ball forward and goalkeeper Tom Billson rushed out and brought him down in the area.

Sambou picked himself up and tucked the penalty away to double Latics' lead and end a run of six games without victory, condemning the home side to the drop in the process.

Having seen their 72-year EFL stay ended 12 months ago, it has been a miserable campaign for Scunthorpe, with this their 25th league defeat.

They have had four different managers, late wage payments and a protracted takeover and now they must prepare for regional football next season.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Wealdstone P-P Solihull Moors

Woking 1-1 Southend United

Woking dropped points in their race to third spot in the National League after a 1-1 draw against Southend.

The Cardinals are now just a point above fourth-placed Chesterfield in their battle for an automatic place in the play-off semi-finals after failing against the Shrimpers, who have their own play-off ambitions.

Marcus Dackers put the hosts in front two minutes into the second half after he latched on to Padraig Amond's knockdown and lobbed the goalkeeper.

But Southend hit back six minutes later as Jack Bridge fired home after racing on to Noor Husin's through-ball.

Match report supplied by PA Media

Wrexham 3-2 Notts County

Elliot Lee's goal and a sublime Ben Foster penalty save saw Wrexham wrestle back first place from Notts County in the National League.

A brilliant John Bostock free-kick gave Notts County the lead, but Paul Mullin bullied his way onto a cross to equalise then picked out Jacob Mendy to put Wrexham ahead, only for Kyle Cameron to head County level.

Elliot Lee converted Mullin's cross to restore Wrexham's advantage, but it needed Foster to save Cedwyn Scott's last-gasp penalty to rescue the win.

Notts County manager Luke Williams had said in late March that the National League title race was "over".

But Wrexham suffered a bad Good Friday three days ago as Halifax Town beat their visitors 3-1, allowing Notts County to return to the top of the table on goal difference courtesy of their 3-0 win over Wealdstone.

With just one automatic promotion place on offer back to the Football League, the stakes could not have been higher for two sides who have set the division alight this season.

Both had already amassed 100 points, both had scored 106 goals, and both boasted the division's top scorers in Macaulay Langstaff on 41 for Notts County - a National League and club record over a season - and Mullin with 34 for Wrexham.

The Dragons, famously backed by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at least had home advantage for this encounter and a game in hand over the Magpies.

Lose and the title race would still be far from over, win and the odds would swing significantly back in the north Wales side's favour.

Wrexham had an early penalty shout waved away by referee Scott Tallis for what appeared to be a shove on Mullin, but the first half at the Racecourse Ground was largely a cagey affair.

Mullin had a half-chance as he broke after a through-ball but Sam Slocombe was out quickly, forcing the Wrexham striker to poke the ball wide as he stumbled past the County goalkeeper for a half-hearted penalty appeal.

But the stalemate was broken on the stroke of half-time when Ruben Rodrigues was brought down from behind by James Jones 10 yards short of the Wrexham area.

The free-kick was nicely central and Bostock stepped up to stroke an excellent left-foot shot over the wall and into the top right corner, beyond Foster's despairing dive.

It took less than five minutes after the restart for Wrexham to respond, with Mullin again taking centre stage.

The striker muscled Geraldo Bajrami out of his path, provoking County protests, and connected with Jones' cross to sweep the ball low into the net.

The better chances fell to the home side with Mullin's effort well gathered by Slocombe before Eoghan O'Connell sent a shot crashing off the visitors' crossbar.

Mullin's sharpness proved the difference as Wrexham took the lead, the striker timing his run brilliantly in the right channel to take a low free-kick in his stride and send the ball across the County area.

Mendy had seen the opening and arrived at pace on the far post to send a left-foot shot back across goal to beat Slocombe.

In what was fast becoming a classic advert for National League football, County responded to regain parity.

Foster had produced a fine save to deny Sam Austin, but the Wrexham defence went to sleep from the resulting corner, allowing Magpies skipper Cameron - who had earlier sent a shot just wide - to head in.

It took just another three minutes for the pendulum to swing back Wrexham's way, as Mullin worked space in the box to lay the ball off to Lee who gleefully reclaimed the lead from short range.

Sam Dalby should have put the game to bed with three minutes left as Mullin again picked out a team-mate in prime position, but Slocombe spread himself to prevent what seemed a certain fourth Wrexham goal.

In a frantic finale County were awarded a penalty in the sixth minute of time added on for a handball by O'Connell.

But Foster read Scott's spot kick, throwing himself to his right to make an exceptional save round the post and make the Dragons favourites to return to the Football League for the first time since their relegation in 2008.

Yeovil Town 0-1 Dorking Wanderers

Ten-man Yeovil Town moved closer to relegation to the National League South after defeat to Dorking Wanderers.

The Glovers, who played the second half with a man less after Chiori Johnson's red card, went down to Jason Prior's 74th-minute strike.

It leaves them five points from safety with four games to play and a drop to the sixth tier is looking increasingly likely.

Prior eased the visitors' own relegation fears when he tucked home from close range after Luke Moore's shot was palmed out.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

York City 0-3 FC Halifax Town

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice in the second half as FC Halifax Town followed up their impressive win over league leaders Wrexham with victory at York City.

Dieseruvwe was clinical in the final third, going through one-on-one and finishing calmly shortly after the hour mark and popping up eight minutes later to head home Harvey Gilmour's chipped pass.

Town already held a 1-0 lead going into half-time, Millenic Alli following up his own double against Wrexham with a low drive from the edge of the area.

Halifax have now won three in a row in the National League to shore up their mid-table position, while the off-colour Minstermen were stopped in their tracks after back-to-back wins.

Match report supplied by PA Media.