Russell Martin celebrates with his players after making it four wins from four south Wales derbies as Swansea's head coach

Russell Martin says "the release" prompted by Swansea City's dramatic late winner at Cardiff City took his breath away.

Swansea made south Wales derby history after Ben Cabango's 99th-minute goal clinched victory last Saturday.

Martin says the 3-2 win was one of the finest moments of his 19-year professional career.

"The release is incredible. You just black out, you can't remember one thing from it," Swansea's head coach said.

"I was breathless - I couldn't breathe for a couple of seconds.

"I was in the technical area watching all of the staff running back across the pitch and I was thinking 'what happened there?'.

"It's not good for your heartrate, that's for sure. A few people said they didn't think you could top the 4-0 [win at Cardiff] last season, but that, at the end, I'm not sure that'll be replicated very easily."

Cabango's goal saw Swansea become the first side to claim four straight league wins in the 111-year history of the south Wales derby.

Cardiff looked set to end their rivals' winning run after fighting back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 with six minutes of normal time remaining.

But Cabango swept the ball home to trigger riotous Swansea celebrations as they secured a second successive league double against the Bluebirds.

Martin's eldest son, 11-year-old Reno, was among more than 2,000 travelling fans at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"He said it was the best day of his life," Martin added.

"I wasn't sure if it was a suitable game for him to go to at one point, but what a brilliant moment that he could experience and we could share.

"To see him celebrating at the end, that meant so much.

"My brother was there as well. He's becoming quite infamous with the Swans fans now because they realise he wears his heart on his sleeve. It was just a great occasion."

Swansea, who are 15th in the Championship, return to action when play-off hopefuls Coventry City visit on Friday.

Martin, who has no fresh injury concerns, has challenged his players to deliver another performance after suggesting some may have over-celebrated after derby victory over Cardiff last October.

"There'll be a brilliant energy in the stadium tomorrow," he added.

"Coventry are fighting to get into the play-offs. I hope it's not a case of 'after the lord mayor's show'. We can't go there and think Saturday was enough. We always need to want more."

Martin, meanwhile, says he is continuing to discuss future plans with Swansea's owners, including his contract situation.

The 37-year-old's current deal expires at the end of next season.

"We've had chats around it but I haven't been offered a new contract," he said.

"We're really happy here. We'd like nothing more than to stay here and see through loads of the work we feel we've been doing.

"Either way, in terms of recruitment and planning, as you found with the manager prior to me (Steve Cooper), going into the last year of a contract and playing in the way we do - and this is not a plea for a new contract - it's really difficult to get people to sign up to a long-term project when your manager only has one year left on his contract.

"For everyone, it's probably best resolved one way or another. But I'm quite relaxed about that, we'll just have to wait and see."