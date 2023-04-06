Close menu

Frank Lampard: Chelsea name ex-manager as boss until end of season

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments617

'Surprised' Match of the Day pundits react to Frank Lampard's Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has been appointed Chelsea manager until the end of the season - just over two years after he was sacked by the club.

The 44-year-old, the club's record goalscorer, takes over following Graham Potter's dismissal on Sunday.

Lampard, who has been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed the Blues from July 2019 until January 2021.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and are away to Wolves on Saturday.

They are 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, despite having spent more than £550m on new players this season, but are through to the Champions League quarter-finals and face Real Madrid in the first leg on Wednesday.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said former midfielder Lampard will take charge while they continue an "exhaustive process" to find a permanent manager.

"We want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season," a statement said.

"We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line."

In his previous managerial spell at Chelsea, Lampard took over with the club under a transfer embargo but guided them to a fourth-place finish and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

After spending £200m the following summer on seven major signings, including current players Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz, he could not replicate the early promise and was sacked by previous owner Roman Abramovich with the club ninth in the Premier League, having won only two of their previous eight games.

He was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to victory in the Champions League final four months later.

After being sacked by Chelsea, Lampard was named Everton boss in January 2022.

He guided them to safety from relegation last season but was removed eight days shy of his one-year anniversary in the role after nine defeats in 12 Premier League games this campaign.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Liverpool, when Bruno Saltor was in charge.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

614 comments

  • Comment posted by Blind Haze, today at 13:29

    I thought all Chelsea managers were interim?

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 13:37

      MD03 replied:
      Lamport will be sacked before the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by alleo88, today at 13:30

    If I was Todd Boehly I would delete this Football Manager 22 game & start again.

    • Reply posted by Kmelx, today at 13:38

      Kmelx replied:
      Yeah he's wasted his transfer funds over the last two windows, and brought in all the wrong players and staff, at a minimum, he needs to quit out to his last autosave and try again.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 13:35

    OK, so sack Lampard because you don't think he's good enough. Replace with Tuchel. Sack him because you don't think he's good enough. Replace with Potter. Sack him because you don't think he's good enough. Replace with Lampard.

    Yeah makes sense.

    • Reply posted by opinionated123, today at 13:48

      opinionated123 replied:
      "Merry go round" is taken literally at Chelsea football club! 😬😅

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 13:32

    All my birthdays and Christmases have come along at this news. He’s a tactical genius and a wonderful man manager. I was absolutely gutted when he was sacked. I thought Frank was going to be the gaffer for many years. I hope he gets the job permanently. From a lifelong Brentford fan 😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by briboy_1, today at 13:39

      briboy_1 replied:
      I agree, make it permanent ,why not . From a Leeds fan .

  • Comment posted by Russ_THFC, today at 13:29

    And there was me thinking Spurs are a joke club

    • Reply posted by JC, today at 13:32

      JC replied:
      Spurs are a joke club

  • Comment posted by coldozer, today at 13:34

    Chelsea must be eyeing a late push to get into the relegation zone with this appointment.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:39

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Normally around 35 points would be enough to stay up but the bottom half of the Premier League is a lot closer this time around - every team from 12th down in still in the relegation mix and no team is yet cast adrift so that bar is almost certain to be higher this season.

      One or two defeats and Chelsea could well be looking over their shoulder.

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 13:46

    Change of lyrics

    You put the Lampard in
    Put Potter out
    In out in out
    Never win nowt
    Do the hokey jokey and don’t turn it around
    That’s what it’s all about

    Oh Chelsea Hokey Jokey etc

    • Reply posted by captainellie, today at 13:48

      captainellie replied:
      Fab ha ha ha that’s very fitting 😂

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 13:33

    “Franks is a club legend and we’re delighted to have him back here”.

    All they had to do was dust off the speech from a couple of years ago. And then all they’ll have to do is dust off the “we’d like to thank him for all his hard work”.

    Insanity.

    • Reply posted by Shrek2, today at 13:46

      Shrek2 replied:
      Not all legends make good managers!

  • Comment posted by sle22, today at 13:33

    This is now beyond farcical.....

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 13:44

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Benny Hill would be so proud of this lot

  • Comment posted by Rough Judy, today at 13:33

    Boehly has not got a clue

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 13:39

      Raedwulf replied:
      Dumb & Dumber. Lampard is already a busted flush as a manager, Boehly clueless where it comes to "saccur" (though possibly not when it comes to "sacker"...). All it needs is for them to pose together both wearing "I'm with Stupid" T-Shirts...

  • Comment posted by Shadowman, today at 13:32

    Ask any Everton fan and they will tell you why this is a bad idea, nice bloke and top top player but manager hmmmm

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 13:44

      Neil replied:
      dyche has proved that...

  • Comment posted by 119093, today at 13:34

    Why not let Graham Potter manage the team until the end of the season?
    He is a proven manager.

    Lampard has not exactly been a successful manager so far. Still, it is hilarious to watch for non Chelsea supporters. What are they doing?

    • Reply posted by Eloy i wish i had a Father, today at 13:37

      Eloy i wish i had a Father replied:
      Think that its become so toxic at Chelsea, and lack of respect from a Bunch of players, Potter gave up and walked out

  • Comment posted by Al Packer, today at 13:33

    And if he's no good, Gerrard can have a go...

    • Reply posted by Nealos, today at 13:41

      Nealos replied:
      Or they could work together, oh no wait..

  • Comment posted by DG_LDN, today at 13:41

    Lampard will only be in charge for the final 9 games of the season at which point he'll be Chelsea's longest serving manager in 20 years.

  • Comment posted by Moksky, today at 13:30

    Shambles, nice bloke Frank, but Boehly hasnt got clue

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 13:50

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Boehly is trying to break the record for most money spent by a team in the championship!

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 13:52

    Tony Adams tried management. I think it was two, maybe three clubs, none successful. So he quit.

    Lampard would do well to follow his example

    As for the Chelsea hierarchy, there are no words descriptive enough to sum them up. It is no longer funny, it is sad that there are people this stupid,

  • Comment posted by 007, today at 13:27

    Ha ha ha ha ha remarkable Jeff

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:00

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Chris and Jeff would be speechless!

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 13:34

    Lumpard has a poor track record as a manager. The only positive is that whoever follows him is going to look good.

    • Reply posted by Grindstaff, today at 14:37

      Grindstaff replied:
      Tuchel. It's going to be Tuchel.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 13:46

    He didn't "guide Everton to safety". He guided them down the table to a position where they were almost relegated!

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 13:32

    Failure rewarded. Where else but the Premier League

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 13:37

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      ......also the Government, public sector

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport