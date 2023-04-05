Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bologna are interested in bringing another Scotsman to Serie with Hibernian midfielder Josh Campbell on their radar. (Il Resto del Carlino via Scottish Sun) external-link

The SFA is threatening to pull the plug on Sky Sports' VAR access after pundit Andy Walker's claims before the Old Firm match. (Daily Record) external-link

Winger Aiden McGeady, 37, who is out for the rest of this term after an operation on his torn hamstring, has told Hibernian he wants to keep playing next season. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers defender Connor Goldson says this season has been so frustrating that he has hasn't even enjoyed some of the victories. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotsman David Moyes accepts he could be sacked after West Ham United were thrashed 5-1 at home by Newcastle United. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is enjoying being a Feyenoord fan as they close on their first title since 2017 so much that he has put his managerial ambitions on hold. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says his old club would be top of the league if Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi swapped teams. (The Scotsman) external-link

Kai Fotheringham is on course to earn a new deal at Tannadice following a fine season, with boss Jim Goodwin impressed with the Dundee United youngster. (The Courier) external-link

Ibrox legend Barry Ferguson reckons Rangers boss Michael Beale will spring a surprise on Celtic with his starting line-up this weekend. (Go Radio via Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says young midfielder Alex Ferguson has "a bit of everything" as the 19-year-old signed a new two-year contract. (The Courier) external-link

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill is being lined up for a shock return as Leicester City manager. (Independent) external-link

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh believes Connor Barron can be the ideal replacement for suspended Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic great Chris Sutton is among the big names who have been told BT Sport is scrapping its Score football show on Saturday afternoons. (Scottish Sun) external-link