Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sport should "hold bigots accountable" after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused by fans, say his representatives.

The Belgium international was subjected to racist chanting before being sent off 1-1 draw with Juventus on Tuesday.

He was shown a second yellow card for putting his finger to his lips in front of the home fans after scoring a late penalty in the Coppa Italia tie.

Sports agency Roc Nation said "hatred equals racism equals ignorance".

Taking out a full-page advert in Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, it wrote: "Dear Italy, Do better, want better, be better."

Lukaku said on Instagram after the game in Turin that "history repeats itself", adding that he also faced racist abuse in 2019.

Roc Nation said: "In professional football, Black players have been subjected to hatred during professional football games.

"The hatred has displayed itself in the form of monkey chants, racial slurs and banana peels tossed at the best players in the world, as the world watches, as the children watch, as the players' families watch.

"No-one has faced any consequences for this heinous behaviour. Nothing has changed. No action has been taken.

"In fact, the only person that could be held accountable is a player, if they react to this disgusting behaviour during the game. Enough is enough.

"We call on the worldwide community of sports - players, team owners, artists, brands, and all fans - to denounce the racist behaviour and hold bigots accountable to a human standard. One which upholds decency, respect and compassion for others."

Italy's football federation, the FIGC, will mark its anti-discrimination campaign #UnitiDagliStessiColori (#Unitedbythesamecolours) at all levels of the game this weekend.

Inter play at Salernitana in Serie A on Friday at 16:00 BST.