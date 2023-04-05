Last updated on .From the section Football

Hewitt became the FA's first female chair in 2021

New Fifa vice-president Debbie Hewitt says it is a "privilege" to be a role model after becoming the first woman elected to the role.

Hewitt, named Football Association chair in 2021, deposed Northern Ireland's David Martin by 39 votes to 16 at the Fifa Congress in Lisbon.

She has secured a four-year term in the seat historically reserved by the world governing body for a UK representative.

She is the first woman to beat a man in a Fifa election.

"I have been in business for 40 years," Hewitt, 59, told BBC Sport. "I have never really come at my role thinking: 'I am a woman - I must be different.'

"But I increasingly recognise that as a role model, you have an opportunity to show people it can be done. I carry that responsibility as a role model as a privilege and I will make sure I use it really positively."

Former Wales captain Laura McAllister, who had been set to stand for election, secured a place on the executive committee unopposed.

The 58-year-old is the first Welsh person to serve on Uefa's executive committee and had been backed by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

However, Norway FA president Lise Klaveness failed in her bid to secure a place on the same committee in an open vote, beating only Scottish FA counterpart Rod Petrie among the 11 candidates for seven available spots.

Hewitt joins Fifa's executive committee as the game attempts to deal with issues of racism and homophobia, and when governing bodies are under scrutiny over the impact of expanding tournaments on the environment.

And, as Uefa president Alexander Ceferin outlined in his speech to congress, the European Super League threat lingers, even if in much reduced form.

"It is really important we remember that football does so many good things," said Hewitt. "It impacts society and it is society.

"We do not own football; we are just the guardians of it. It didn't know us before we were here and it won't know us when we are gone. But during our journey we have a very important role and a huge responsibility to make sure we leave the game behind in a better shape for the next generation."