Liverpool v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI before Sunday's match

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom
Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel Jesus will battle it out again on Sunday - do either of them make your combined XI?

Title-chasing Arsenal visit an out-of-sorts Liverpool in a crucial Premier League game on Sunday.

Which team would have the most players in a combined XI? That's for BBC Sport users to decide as we challenge you to select a team made up of Liverpool and Arsenal stars.

Who are you picking? Can you fit Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah into the same team? Does Trent Alexander-Arnold get the nod over Ben White?

Have a go and share with your friends.

