Virgil van Dijk and Gabriel Jesus will battle it out again on Sunday - do either of them make your combined XI?

Title-chasing Arsenal visit an out-of-sorts Liverpool in a crucial Premier League game on Sunday.

Which team would have the most players in a combined XI? That's for BBC Sport users to decide as we challenge you to select a team made up of Liverpool and Arsenal stars.

Who are you picking? Can you fit Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah into the same team? Does Trent Alexander-Arnold get the nod over Ben White?

Have a go and share with your friends.