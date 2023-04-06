Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored 34 league goals this season for Jersey Bulls

Two goals from top scorer Lorne Bickley saw Jersey Bulls come away from Guildford City with a 2-0 win.

The striker opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he blasted home after some good work by Adam Trotter.

Francis Lekimamati had a goal disallowed for offside just before the hour while Luke Watson went close with a header in the 88th minute.

But in the third minute of added time Bickley made the win safe with a calm finish from Sam Henia-Kamau's pass.

Jersey Bulls remain third in Combined Counties League Premier Division South with four games to play.

They are six points off second-placed Badshot Lea and and eight behind leaders Raynes Park Vale, who each have two games in hand on the islanders - who must finish in the top two to have a chance of getting promotion.