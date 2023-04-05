Last updated on .From the section National League

Grimsby came from behind to beat Solihull Moors 2-1 in last year's promotion final at West Ham's London Stadium

The National League promotion final will return to Wembley for the first time since 2020 next month.

The match to decide the second team promoted to League Two was played at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium in 2021 because of a clash with Euro 2020.

Last year's match was held at West Ham's London Stadium.

The decision was met with controversy over ticket prices with the league's sponsors donating money to help pay for tickets priced between £40 and £45.

This season's showpiece will be played on Saturday, 13 May at 15:00 BST with advance tickets available for £20 for adults, £10 for senior citizens and free for children under 16.

"We are delighted to be staging our showpiece promotion final at the most iconic football stadium in the world for the first time in three years," said National League general manager Mark Ives.

"Grimsby Town won promotion last season in the most dramatic of circumstances and that is the kind of drama I'm sure will be reproduced this year at a fitting venue."

National League North and South's promotion finals will be held on Sunday, 14 May at the home ground of the side that finished higher in the regular season table.