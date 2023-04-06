Match ends, England 1(4), Brazil 1(2).
England beat Brazil in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the first Women's Finalissima and extend their unbeaten run to 30 games.
Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley last year, netted the deciding spot-kick and immediately ran over to celebrate with fans in the stands.
Brazilian substitute Andressa Alves had equalised in stoppage time to force the shootout after Ella Toone had given England a first-half lead.
It was a historic night at Wembley Stadium that saw the European champions sternly tested by Copa America winners Brazil, but ended with the familiar sight of captain Leah Williamson lifting a trophy.
The Lionesses were given their biggest test of the year by a talented, albeit injury-hit, Brazilian side but delivered more silverware as their momentum continues to gather pace before this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The shootout was a test of nerve and England came through it in another statement of their intent to deliver on the world stage in four months' time.
Brazil test England's nerve on historic night
Wiegman had expected England to be tested defensively at Wembley and they certainly were as the young Brazilian side created numerous chances in the second half, seeking an equaliser.
England had controlled play from the first minute in front of 83,132 fans watching on expectedly in London, with Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo's movement particularly effective in the first half.
They deserved their half-time lead and looked fully in control until Brazil made changes at the break and began to show their credentials in attack.
Barcelona forward Geyse caused all sorts of problems and came close to scoring for the visitors when goalkeeper Mary Earps tipped her long-range effort on to the crossbar.
England were hanging on in stoppage time until Earps, who was formidable throughout their Euro 2022 victory, made a rare error, fumbling a cross which fell at the feet of substitute Alves and she fired it into the roof of the net.
But the Lionesses, who have shown mental resilience in abundance under Wiegman's management, regrouped to win the shootout 4-2 and lift their second trophy of the year, having retained their Arnold Clark Cup crown in February.
It was the perfect challenge before the World Cup and a timely reminder that England are not invincible, even though it has felt that way at times in the last 12 months.
Toone and Hemp impress as competition hots up
There was plenty to get excited about by England's performance in the first half as their attacking play was free-flowing, creative and effective.
There is competition for places up front and Lauren Hemp showed why she should be starting with her movement down the left causing problems for Brazil.
Toone, who has gone from super-sub to starter since the Euros, also took her opportunity to cement her place in midfield in the absence of injured Chelsea star Fran Kirby and got a goal to show for her efforts.
However, the second half showed England still have some improvements to make in defence - although they did react to Brazil's more direct approach as the game wore on.
They appeared to have weathered the storm before Alves' late equaliser but Wiegman will be encouraged by their response to deliver in the shootout.
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1EarpsBooked at 76mins
- 2Bronze
- 5Williamson
- 6Greenwood
- 3Carter
- 8Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 10Toone
- 7JamesSubstituted forKellyat 74'minutes
- 9RussoSubstituted forDalyat 74'minutes
- 11HempBooked at 82minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Le Tissier
- 13Roebuck
- 14Morgan
- 15Charles
- 16Nobbs
- 17Kelly
- 18Coombs
- 19Daly
- 20Park
- 21Hampton
- 22Robinson
- 23Wubben-Moy
Brazil
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
- 2da Costa SilvaSubstituted forNunes da Silvaat 87'minutes
- 14Leal CostaSubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 45'minutes
- 3Sousa Feitoza
- 4Carvalho SouzaBooked at 39mins
- 6Dias de Britto
- 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forPalermo Licenat 87'minutes
- 15Bertolucci PaixãoSubstituted forFrancelino da Silvaat 69'minutes
- 21Ferraz
- 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forLeal da Silvaat 45'minutes
- 18da Silva Ferreira
Substitutes
- 1Gomes Rodrigues
- 7Francelino da Silva
- 8Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 9Alves da Silva
- 10da Silva dos Santos
- 11Leal da Silva
- 13dos Santos de Lima
- 19Assis Ribeiro
- 20Palermo Licen
- 22Dionizio
- 23Nunes da Silva
- 25Jordão Portilho
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
- Attendance:
- 83,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, England 1(4), Brazil 1(2).
Goal! England 1(4), Brazil 1(2). Chloe Kelly (England) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! England 1(3), Brazil 1(2). Kerolin (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! England 1(3), Brazil 1(1). Alex Greenwood (England) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty missed! Still England 1(2), Brazil 1(1). Rafaelle Souza (Brazil) hits the bar with a left footed shot.
Goal! England 1(2), Brazil 1(1). Rachel Daly (England) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Tamires (Brazil) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Ella Toone (England) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal! England 1(1), Brazil 1(1). Adriana (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! England 1(1), Brazil 1. Georgia Stanway (England) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Shootout begins England 1, Brazil 1.
Second Half ends, England 1, Brazil 1.
Goal! England 1, Brazil 1. Andressa Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Adriana (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafaelle Souza (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tamires.
Post update
Foul by Keira Walsh (England).
Post update
Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Jess Carter (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Geyse Ferreira (Brazil).
I thought the curse of England was going to strike when Earps fumbled the ball for the equaliser but she made up for it in the shootout.
What a run, what a manager, what a team and what mentality.
They are hungry for trophies.
A tough test which they needed against a top side who pressed us hard and despite some errors which were unusual they stood strong and came through. Inspiring to all young girls and boys too. Great crowd attendance 30 games unbeaten under Serena and lots learned tonight. PROUD OF YOU LADIES xx
That's all that matters.