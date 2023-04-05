Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Teemu Pukki has scored 10 goals in 35 Championship appearances for Norwich this season

Striker Teemu Pukki will leave Norwich City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Finland international has scored 88 goals in 204 appearances for the Canaries since arriving on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby in the summer of 2018.

His goals were instrumental in getting Norwich promoted to the Premier League in both 2019 and 2021.

"This has not been an easy decision," Pukki told the club website.

