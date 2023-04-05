Last updated on .From the section Irish

Debbie Hewitt became the Football Association's first female chair last year

The Irish FA's David Martin has been replaced as the British vice-president on Fifa's Council after losing a vote against Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt.

Hewitt secured 39 of the 55 votes from Uefa's 55 national associations and will be in the £190,000 post to 2027.

Northern Ireland's Martin was elected in April 2021 after the resignation of Hewitt's predecessor Greg Clarke.

The place is historically allocated to one of the four British associations.

Hewitt became the FA's first female chair in its near 170-year existence in January last year.