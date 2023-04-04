Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ferguson scored the eighth goal of his breakthrough campaign against Bournemouth

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister heaped praise on Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson after his latest goal helped Brighton to a 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The 18-year old took his tally for the season to eight goals with an exquisite back-heeled finish to boost his side's hopes of European qualification.

"Evan is an amazing player," said Argentina midfielder Mac Allister.

"He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality."

Mac Allister added: "We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."

Ferguson, who scored his first international goal last month, returned to Brighton's starting line-up in place of Danny Welbeck after missing Saturday's pulsating 3-3 draw with Brentford because of a minor injury.

The in-form striker scored his fourth goal in as many games for club and country on 28 minutes to set Brighton on course for victory at the Vitality Stadium, a result which moves them up to sixth in the table.

Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi echoed Mac Allister's praise for Ferguson, but also believes the young forward has the potential to become even better.

"Evan is very young," said the Italian.

"His best quality is to score and it's a very important quality, but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team.

"In my work I have to make results, but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

"I'm proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player."