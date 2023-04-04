Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chants were heard at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening

Liverpool say tragedy chanting "has to stop" after songs related to the Hillsborough disaster were sung by some Chelsea fans during Tuesday's 0-0 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea apologised and condemned the "inappropriate" chants saying "hateful chanting has no place in football".

The Premier League says such chanting is "an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority".

This season has seen a rise in tragedy chanting.

Manchester City said they were "disappointed" by "inappropriate chants" by their fans during Saturday's 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Last month, Liverpool and Manchester United managers Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag called for an end to tragedy chanting in a joint statement before the two sides met.

In November, the Football Association expressed concerns over the rise of "abhorrent chants" related to stadium tragedies - including by fans of City and United on visits to Anfield.

In February, Manchester United and Leeds United "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies when they met at Elland Road.

"We know the impact these vile chants have on those who continue to suffer as a result of football tragedies," Liverpool said in a statement after Tuesday's game.

"For their sake, this has to stop."

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that the fans were unlawfully killed.

The Blues said: "Chelsea condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening's game. Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them."

The league added: "The Premier League condemns the tragedy chanting heard at tonight's match between Chelsea and Liverpool. We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority."