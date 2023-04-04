Romelu Lukaku scored a 95th-minute penalty and was then sent off in Inter Milan's dramatic Coppa Italia draw against Juventus in Turin.
Juan Cuadrado's strike put Juventus ahead in the 83rd minute before Gleison Bremer's handball presented Inter with an added-time spot-kick.
Lukaku was sent off for his celebrations in front of the home fans.
Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado were also shown red cards after the final whistle.
Following Lukaku's penalty and the second yellow card that followed it, scuffles broke out between players from both sides and continued down the tunnel.
Defending Coppa Italia champions Inter are without a win in five matches and their poor form has heaped pressure on manager Simone Inzaghi.
Cremonese host Fiorentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, with the second legs of both ties set to be played on 26 and 27 April.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 36Perin
- 15Gatti
- 3Bremer
- 6Danilo
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
- 44FagioliSubstituted forMirettiat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 5Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 22Di MaríaSubstituted forChiesaat 65'minutes
- 9VlahovicSubstituted forMilikat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Chiesa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Milik
- 18Kean
- 20Miretti
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 43Iling-Junior
- 45Barrenechea
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1HandanovicBooked at 90mins
- 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forDumfriesat 81'minutes
- 15Acerbi
- 95Bastoni
- 36Darmian
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 81'minutes
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 69'minutes
- 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 86'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gosens
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 24Onana
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
- 90Lukaku
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
