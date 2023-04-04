Close menu
Italian Coppa Italia - 1st Leg
JuventusJuventus1Inter MilanInter Milan1

Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan: Romalu Lukaku scores late equaliser & gets red card in Coppa Italia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku shown red card
On-loan Chelsea forward Lukaku has scored five goals in 20 Inter appearances this season

Romelu Lukaku scored a 95th-minute penalty and was then sent off in Inter Milan's dramatic Coppa Italia draw against Juventus in Turin.

Juan Cuadrado's strike put Juventus ahead in the 83rd minute before Gleison Bremer's handball gave Inter an added-time penalty.

Lukaku was sent off for his celebrations in front of the home fans.

Inter captain Samir Handanovic and Cuadrado were also shown red cards after the final whistle.

Following Lukaku's penalty and the second yellow card that followed it for celebrating in front of Juventus fans, scuffles broke out between players from both sides and continued down the tunnel.

Defending Coppa Italia champions Inter are without a win in five matches and their poor form has heaped pressure on manager Simone Inzaghi.

Cremonese host Fiorentina in the second semi-final on Wednesday, with the second legs of both ties set to be played on 26 and 27 April.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 36Perin
  • 15Gatti
  • 3Bremer
  • 6Danilo
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 90mins
  • 44FagioliSubstituted forMirettiat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di MaríaSubstituted forChiesaat 65'minutes
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forMilikat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Chiesa
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Milik
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 45Barrenechea

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1HandanovicBooked at 90mins
  • 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forDumfriesat 81'minutes
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36Darmian
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 41minsSubstituted forAsllaniat 81'minutes
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 69'minutes
  • 10La MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 86'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 24Onana
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti
  • 90Lukaku
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Top Stories