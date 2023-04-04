Close menu
German DFB Cup
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1FreiburgSC Freiburg2

Bayern Munich 1-2 SC Freiburg: Thomas Tuchel's side out of German Cup

Freiburg celebrate victory over Bayern in German Cup
Bayern are going for a record-extending 11th Bundesliga title but have failed to reach the last four of the German Cup for three consecutive years

Lucas Hoeler scored a 95th-minute penalty as Freiburg came from behind to knock Bayern Munich out of the German Cup in the quarter-finals.

Bayern took the lead through Dayot Upamecano's header but Nicolas Hoefler equalised eight minutes later.

Hoeler converted from the spot after Jamal Musiala handled in the box to book Freiburg's semi-final place.

It was Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge after Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the league on Saturday.

The Munich club sacked boss Julian Nagelsmann after they dropped behind Dortmund in the Bundesliga table and replaced him with Tuchel, who managed their rivals from 2015 to 2017.

Tuchel's side dominated the cup tie for large parts but Hoefler's rocket from outside the box after Kingsley Coman scuffed a clearance drew Freiburg level and Hoeler's late spot-kick sealed a shock win.

Freiburg lost last year's final on penalties to RB Leipzig while Bayern have failed to reach the last four for the third successive year.

Elsewhere Randal Kolo Muani scored twice in as many minutes to secure Eintracht Frankfurt's progress in the cup with a 2-0 win against Union Berlin.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5PavardBooked at 90mins
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 83mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22Cancelo
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forManéat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 64'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 10Sané
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Mané
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

Freiburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Flekken
  • 25SildilliaBooked at 61mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 42Doan
  • 8Eggestein
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forSallaiat 68'minutes
  • 9Höler
  • 38GregoritschBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 7Schmid
  • 14Keitel
  • 18Petersen
  • 21Atubolu
  • 22Sallai
  • 29Jeong Woo-yeong
  • 33Weißhaupt
  • 34Röhl
  • 35Schmidt
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Tombattersea, today at 01:47

    FREIBURG ARE FOURTH BEAT TEAM TOP TOTAL SHOCK .

  • Comment posted by AJGwilt_23, today at 01:45

    Bayern Munich did absolutely lose. No wonder they are being laughed at by the other clubs in Germany 🤣

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 01:39

    Bayern Munich lost. I bet the other German teams are laughing at them straight away.

  • Comment posted by FreddyBoyJackson, today at 00:02

    Great , a HYS on German football .Any news on a possible forum for the Icelandic second division?

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:00

    don't worry bayern your champions league winners this year.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, at 23:58 4 Apr

    Being in the cup always makes you feel good! Wonder what this result will mean for Bayern's confidence going forward.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, today at 00:10

      U17526287 replied:
      I'm more hopeful we can finally sack our clown of a Sporting Director. He sacks Nagelsmann for no reason and now Nagelsmann is vindicated in LESS THAN A WEEK!

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , at 23:36 4 Apr

    Can you imagine how happy Dortmund is .

  • Comment posted by Onyxx, at 23:32 4 Apr

    Wonder what will be going through Jules Nagelsmann mind right now. 😆 🤣 😂 😹

    • Reply posted by U17526287, at 23:46 4 Apr

      U17526287 replied:
      He's being proven right, just like we Bayern fans said. Why? Because BRAZZO IS A CHILD!

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 23:23 4 Apr

    That's their manager sacked then

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, at 23:20 4 Apr

    Tuchel out!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by xmpwdjqp, at 23:05 4 Apr

    Tuk tuk for Tuchel ?

  • Comment posted by AD, at 23:04 4 Apr

    In the words of Heir David Jason - Luvverly Jubberly !!

  • Comment posted by Illywhackerpundit, at 22:53 4 Apr

    How dare the ref have courage to award a penalty against Bayern… he’ll never be allowed to be in charge again

  • Comment posted by 1776, at 22:46 4 Apr

    Freiburg. I love the SC Freiburg. Small budget, small egos (if any), but a big, cohesive team.

    • Reply posted by U17526287, at 23:12 4 Apr

      U17526287 replied:
      Better Sporting Director too(though that's not much of an accomplishment), compared to the guy who got the job for Bayern only due to nepotism. And before you go after me, MiaSanMia.

  • Comment posted by mcfc, at 22:43 4 Apr

    This pleases me

    • Reply posted by U17526287, at 22:50 4 Apr

      U17526287 replied:
      As it should. MiaSanMia

  • Comment posted by U17526287, at 22:37 4 Apr

    I said it then, and I'll say it now. Nagelsmann should've never been sacked and BRAZZO NEEDS TO GO! GET OUT! WE NEED ADULTS RUNNING THIS CLUB! NOT PETTY CHILDREN LIKE YOU AND KAHN!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, at 23:13 4 Apr

      Justfacts replied:
      The club?

